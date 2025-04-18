West Virginia Press Association

ATHENS, W.Va. — The Concord University Board of Governors has unanimously selected Dr. Bethany Meighen [Min] as the next president to lead the institution. The board voted at its scheduled meeting on April 15, and the candidate has accepted the position.

Dr. Meighen comes to Concord from the University of North Carolina System, where she served as its Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs. She was the chief student affairs officer and a key liaison between the UNC System Office and its 17 constituent institutions.

Dr. Meighen brings with her a wealth of strategic leadership experience that university officials believe will foster growth as Concord moves into the future.

“Dr. Meighen’s strong background in higher education administration and her experience shaping policies related to admissions and student support services position her to strengthen and cultivate the strategically sound foundation President Kendra Boggess has built over her tenure,” said Board Chairman Dave Barnette. “The Board of Governors is grateful for the work the Presidential Search Committee has done over several months leading up to this decision, and we look forward to what the future brings.”

Meighen holds both a bachelor’s and master’s degree from the University of Charleston and earned her Ed.D. from the University of North Carolina Wilmington. Throughout her career, she has been dedicated to fostering access to education and enhancing the student experience through policy development, institutional collaboration, and data-driven decision-making.

Her previous leadership roles include serving as the Director of Alumni and Parent Relations, Director of Marketing and Alumni Relations, and Dean of Student Life — each at the University of Charleston, where she focused on enhancing community, alumni, and parent engagement, as well as building retention and supervising a broad range of student organizations, overseeing the student code of conduct, and supervising the Office of Student Life budget.

When her family moved to North Carolina, so did Meighen’s career and her experience. In addition to her role as vice president for academic and student affairs, she has also served as Director for Student Development and Advisor to the UNC System Association of Student Governments.

“Concord University is making a meaningful difference in the lives of its students, the surrounding communities, and beyond—a mission I’m eager to use all my energy and experience to support and advance,” said Dr. Meighen. “I look forward to working collaboratively with the faculty, staff, students, and the entire campus community to build on the university’s strong foundation and help shape its future in the years to come.”

Meighen will begin work on July 1, and Boggess will remain at Concord University for one month as a presidential consultant to assist with the transition.

“Dr. Meighen is a collaborative, data-driven decision maker dedicated to making higher education more accessible and enhancing the student experience at Concord,” said President Boggess. “I look forward to working with her and supporting her as Concord University’s 13th president.”

The search for Concord’s 13th president drew a committed, competitive field of more than sixty candidates from across the nation, resulting in the finalists visiting The Campus Beautiful in late March, meeting with university alumni, faculty, staff, community and student representatives. The Presidential Search Committee was led by Dr. Brad Lane and Dr. Santina St. John from the Board of Governors. Other committee members included: Col. Chris Selvey and Mr. Sam Baker from the Board of Governors; Dr. Sara Tucker, Chancellor of the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission; Dr. Chuck Becker, from the Concord University Foundation; Mr. Eddie Adkins, representing the Concord University Alumni Association; Dr. Adriana Falco, from the faculty; Ms. Brooke Sears from the Student Government Association; Mr. Doug Moore from the Classified Staff; with Mrs. Lora Woolwine assisting the committee as the Board of Governors liaison.