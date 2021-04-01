Where every kid needs lunch, school fights to feed them all
By LEAH WILLINGHAM Associated Press/Report for America FAYETTE, Miss. (AP) — Most mornings, children are waiting beside the road with...
By LEAH WILLINGHAM Associated Press/Report for America FAYETTE, Miss. (AP) — Most mornings, children are waiting beside the road with...
By ANITA SNOW, REBECCA SANTANA and CANDICE CHOI Associated Press PHOENIX (AP) — America is starting to claw its way...
By JOSH BOAK Associated Press Infrastructure was a road to nowhere for former presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama. But...
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, KEVIN FREKING and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press PITTSBURGH (AP) — President Joe Biden outlined a huge $2.3...
By LINDA A. JOHNSON and RICHARD LARDNER Associated Press A batch of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine failed quality standards...
By MICHAEL BALSAMO, ERIC TUCKER and ALAN FRAM Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, a prominent, outspoken...