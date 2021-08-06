<div><img width="150" height="150" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Community1-150x150.jpg" class="attachment-thumbnail size-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Community1-150x150.jpg 150w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Community1-300x300.jpg 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Community1-100x100.jpg 100w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Community1-75x75.jpg 75w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Community1-350x350.jpg 350w" sizes="(max-width: 150px) 100vw, 150px"><figure id="attachment_20525" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-20525" style="width: Evalyn Chapman receives the newly named, Margaret Lester Volunteer Award, for her valuable long-standing contributions to our agency. Presented by Executive Director Travis Adkins.

For 20 years, families across Southside have gained access to healthy, nutritious food thanks to our network of donors, volunteers, and ever-evolving programs that offer a hand up to neighbors in need. 600w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Community2-750x1000.jpg 750w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Community2.jpg 1080w" sizes="(max-width: 225px) 100vw, 225px"><\/a>\n<a href="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/community-storehouse-celebrates-two-decades-of-serving\/community3\/"><img width="225" height="300" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Community3-225x300.jpg" class="attachment-medium size-medium" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Community3-225x300.jpg 225w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Community3-768x1024.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Community3-600x800.jpg 600w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Community3-750x1000.jpg 750w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Community3.jpg 1080w" sizes="(max-width: 225px) 100vw, 225px"><\/a>\n<a href="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/community-storehouse-celebrates-two-decades-of-serving\/community4\/"><img width="225" height="300" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Community4-225x300.jpg" class="attachment-medium size-medium" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Community4-225x300.jpg 225w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Community4-768x1024.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/Community4-600x800.jpg 600w, Recently, the Community Storehouse held an anniversary celebration to outline the impacts made in the community and recognize some of the leaders involved in paving the way.  

A few highlights made during the celebration include: 

– More than 3 million pounds of food provided to the community 

– More than 200,000 backpack bags delivered directly to children in need 

– More than 500,000 volunteer hours invested 

Several members/volunteers with the organization were recognized, among them: