<div><figure id="attachment_17330" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-17330" style="width: 1024px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img loading="lazy" width="1024" height="678" class="size-large wp-image-17330" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Community1-1024x678.jpg" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Community1-1024x678.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Community1-300x199.jpg 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Community1-768x508.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Community1-600x397.jpg 600w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Community1.jpg 1080w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-17330" class="wp-caption-text">Richard \u201cBig Bird\u201d Holcomb and his wife, Paige Holcomb, participate in one of the annual Toy Runs to benefit Christmas Cheer. (Ray Reynolds)<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">By Debbie Hall<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Richard \u201cBig Bird\u201d Holcomb died on February 25, but his dedication to serving the community will be an enduring legacy.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Holcomb, 65, of Ridgeway, organized Big Bird\u2019s annual Toy Run to benefit Christmas Cheer years ago, according to Martinsville Sheriff Steve Draper, who worked closely with Holcomb, the Virginia State Police and local law enforcement agencies to help facilitate the ride for at least 20 years.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Holcomb \u201ccared about people. He cared about young people. I guess that\u2019s why Christmas Cheer was so near to his heart,\u201d Draper said.\u00a0\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">When young people came to his shop, Big Birds Big Twins, Draper said Holcomb scoured his inventory for whatever motorcycle part needed. If a young person didn\u2019t have all the money needed to pay for the part, Holcomb \u201cworked it out\u201d so the customer took the part when they left.\u00a0\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Although Holcomb suffered with various health issues for years, he persisted. Holcomb attended the 2019 Toy Run even though he was physically unable to ride, Draper said, and recalled that Holcomb sat on the tailgate of his pickup truck as participants started the ride from the Elks Club parking lot on Fairy Street in Martinsville.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Holcomb also was there when the riders returned, Draper said, and recalled the Christmas 2020 Toy Run \u201cwas the only time he couldn\u2019t physically get there.\u201d\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Because of his deteriorating health, Draper visited Holcomb a few days before the event and asked if he wanted to watch the ride from a window in his home. Due to his health, Holcomb declined.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Holcomb \u201cwill be greatly missed. He suffered long enough,\u201d Draper said. \u201cHe\u2019s no longer suffering and he\u2019s in a better place.\u201d\u00a0\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Ray Reynolds met Holcomb during the initial Jennifer Short ride, which was organized by Joe Bryant and Todd Turner to raise funds for Crimestoppers.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Holcomb led the event, and \u201cfrom then on, Big Bird asked me to attend rides and take photos. I participated in more than 50 rides with him,\u201d Reynolds said. Holcomb \u201cloved kids and he loved elderly people too. He helped raise money when needed to help with burial expenses. He helped anybody and everybody in the community who needed help.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Draper also worked with Holcomb on numerous other events, and many were familiar with Holcomb\u2019s spirit of community service, including Clay Campbell, president of Martinsville Speedway.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">After learning about Holcomb\u2019s death, Draper recalled that \u201cClay said, \u2018it\u2019s a shame,\u2019\u201d and remarked that Holcomb was \u201c\u2019a big man with a big heart.\u2019\u201d\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>