<div><figure id="attachment_70986" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-70986" style="width: 800px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="size-medium wp-image-70986" src="https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/03\/chimney-swift-tower-graphic-edited-800x457.jpg" alt="" width="800" height="457" srcset="https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/03\/chimney-swift-tower-graphic-edited-800x457.jpg 800w, https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/03\/chimney-swift-tower-graphic-edited-768x439.jpg 768w, https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/03\/chimney-swift-tower-graphic-edited-1536x877.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/03\/chimney-swift-tower-graphic-edited-2048x1170.jpg 2048w, https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/03\/chimney-swift-tower-graphic-edited-600x343.jpg 600w, https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/03\/chimney-swift-tower-graphic-edited-750x428.jpg 750w, https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/03\/chimney-swift-tower-graphic-edited-1140x651.jpg 1140w" sizes="(max-width: 800px) 100vw, 800px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-70986" class="wp-caption-text">Design by Thompson & Litton<br>Thompson & Litton of Radford designed the new chimney swift roost that will be on the grounds of McHarg School.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>Heather Bell<\/p>\n<p>RADFORD \u2013 Thanks to donations from the Radford community and beyond, the McHarg Elementary School chimney swift project has been funded.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cWe have received donations from all over the region, as well as several states around the USA,\u201d said the Radford City Schools Partners for Excellence Foundation, Inc., in a recent statement. \u201cWe wish to sincerely thank everyone for their generosity and support. It is greatly appreciated.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Recently, a group of Radford citizens sought assistance from the public and the Radford City Schools Partners for Excellence Foundation, Inc. in building the McHarg Chimney Swifts a new home since the old chimney home they have used for decades had to be demolished due to the multi-million dollar renovation and expansion of McHarg Elementary School.<\/p>\n<p>The idea was presented to the Radford City School Board at the October 2020 school board meeting and \u201creceived their resounding approval to move forward with the project,\u201d according to the foundation.<\/p>\n<p>Thompson & Litton Architects of Radford designed and contributed plans for the tower. Avis Construction of Roanoke provided a cost projection of $13,347 and has agreed to complete the project before the birds arrive from South America in April. Both are the principal firms on the McHarg renovation.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cAll plans and materials will match the new school; it will be professionally designed and built, and little to no maintenance will be needed,\u201d according to the foundation. \u201cThe McHarg Chimney Swift Tower will provide a safe nesting and roosting place for the birds for many generations to come<\/p>\n<p>\u201cIn addition to the funds for construction, contributions will also provide funds for a non-intrusive web camera and associated technology so students can monitor the life cycle of these birds,\u201d says the foundation statement. \u201cThere are many educational and conservation benefits and opportunities for students and citizens along with the simple pleasure of sitting beneath the tower to watch the birds dive in, eager to feed their young or return to their nests at dusk for the night.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>All major contributors will be acknowledged on a plaque near the tower or inside the school.<\/p><\/div>