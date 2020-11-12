Saturday, November 14

Disability Rights and Resources Center: The Disability Rights & Resource Center, a 501 (3)c, will hold its annual board meeting at 21 Starling Avenue, Martinsville, Va, starting at 9:30 a.m. It will be in the conference room at the Virginia Museum of Natural History.

Martinsville Elks Lodge: The 28th Annual Big Bird Toy Run and Car Show will take place at the lodge on 300 Fairy Street in Martinsville, beginning at 1 p.m. Registration begins at 10 a.m. The cost for participation is $10 or a new toy. This charge covers food, the ride and music. Music will be presented by Madhouse. Rain date is December 12.

Sunday, November 15

MHC Historical Society: Dr. Hayden Bassett, assistant curator of archeology at the Virginia Museum of Natural History, will present “Prehistoric Settlements along the Smith River” at the Heritage Center and Museum, 1 E. Main Street, Martinsville. The presentation will begin at 3 p.m. Masks and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Handicap accessible. For more information, call (276) 732-1687.

Monday, November 16

PHCC: The Patrick Henry Community College Board Budget & Finance Committee will meet jointly via Zoom at 11:30 a.m. The full PHCC College Board will also meet via Zoom at noon. These are public meetings, but the committees will not receive public comment. Information for joining the Zoom sessions will be posted on the PHCC website, www.patrickhenry.edu.

ONGOING

Coat Drive for Kids – anyone wishing to donate a new or gently used coat is encouraged to call Debra Parsons Buchanan at 957-1394 or drop off coats at Hollywood Cinema or One-Hour Martinizing on Rives Road. Deadline for donations is Nov. 30.

MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no contact application assistance for Virginia’s free or low-cost Medicaid plans (Children’s Medicaid/FAMIS, pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care (birth to 64-years-old). Applications completed by phone (no contact). Call or text Ann Walker (276) 732-0509 to see if you qualify.

Piedmont Arts

Exhibits – The Art of the Quilt on display through Jan. 9. Admission is free. Quilt artists from across the Southeast exhibit work in this biennial invitational exhibition, co-curated by master quilter Linda Fiedler and quilter Betty Blessin. Themed Anything Goes, this year’s exhibition commemorates the 12th anniversary of The Art of the Quilt. Virginia Foothills Quilters Guild on display in the Lynwood Artists Gallery.

Classes

Senior Studio – 10 a.m. – noon. Free to members; $5 for non-members. Seniors are invited to paint together in the Piedmont Arts classroom. Sessions are self-guided and provide a space to socialize while creating artwork. Bring your own supplies. Non-members pay at the door.

Senior Studio Dates: Wednesday, Nov. 18; Wednesday, Dec. 2, 9, and 16.

Studio with Karen Despot

Thursday, Nov. 19, 1:30 – 4:30 p.m., $30 members; $35 non-members. Need a little guidance on your artwork? Spend studio time working in acrylic, oil or colored pencil with artist Karen Despot and fellow students. Bring your own supplies. Register at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221. Advanced registration required.