The Virginia Tech football team is back on the field tonight, Dec. 12 as the Hokies host the rival Virginia Cavaliers. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. and will be broadcast on ACC Network.

The in-state rivalry dates back to 1895 and the 102nd incarnation of the series will take place in December for the first time. Tech has won 19 of the last 21 games in the series and is seeking to reclaim the Commonwealth Cup after UVA snapped a 15-game VT winning streak in 2019.

The third time’s a hopefully a charm for the 2020 Commonwealth Clash which was originally set for Nov. 28, then moved to Sept. 19 and finally rescheduled for tonight.

This rivalry dates back to 1895 and the 102nd incarnation of the series will take place in December for the first time.

UVA hasn’t won in Blacksburg since posting a 36-32 victory (11/28/98) and hasn’t recorded back-to-back wins vs. Tech since 1997-98. The only two players on the current VT roster born prior to 1997 are grad students Justus Reed and Tyrell Smith.

The Hokies have won 10 straight home games vs. UVA dating to a 42-21 Tech win led by quarterback Michael Vick (11/25/00).

Tech owns a 4-0 record under Justin Fuente in regular season home finales (Senior Day games), owning a 121-44 scoring edge in wins vs. UVA (11/26/16), Pitt (11/18/17), Marshall (12/1/18) and Pitt (11/23/19).

UVA is coming off a 43-32 win vs. Boston College (12/5).

The last three VT-UVA contests have been close contests with Tech holding a slim 74-70 scoring edge.

Tech owns a 32-4 mark under Fuente when leading at the half.

Tech has led at the half in all four of its wins in 2020, outscoring those foes by a 79-38 margin in the first half.

VT is 27-7 when scoring 30+ points under Fuente and 13-1 when scoring 40+ points.

Tech has produced four 40-point games in 2020. Since joining the ACC in 2004, the Hokies are 25-2 in ACC play when scoring 40 points or more.

UVA is 7-23 under Mendenhall when allowing 30+ points, including a 1-10 mark in ACC road games.

VT is 32-2 when holding opponents to 21 points or fewer dating back to the start of the 2015 season (6-1 in 2019).

Virginia is 2-22 under Mendenhall when scoring 21 points or fewer, including seven straight losses.

VT has won 25 straight games when limiting opponents to 17 points or fewer.

UVA is 1-15 under Mendenhall when scoring 17 points or fewer. Lone win was 16-13 vs. Miami (10/13/18).

VT leads the ACC in rushing offense (238.9 ypg), while UVA ranks fourth in rushing defense (125.9 ypg).

Tech ranks seventh in the ACC in total offense (438.4 ypg) while UVA ranks eighth (434.6 ypg).

Commonwealth Clash tale of the tape

Stat Tech UVA VT Advantage

Points 466 219 +15.4 (29.1-13.7 ppg)

Turnovers 23 31 +8 takeaways

Total Off. 407.1 286.5 +120.6 ypg

TD/INT 22/13 10/16 +12 TDs -3 INTs

Fum Lost 10 15 -5 Fumbles Lost

Rushing 196.7 111.8 +84.8 ypg

Rush TDs 30 13 +17

Sacks By 43.0 36.0 +7.0

3rd Down 39.5 30.1 +9.4%