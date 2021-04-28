<div><p><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-34603" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/05\/broadband_1589912865.jpg" alt="" width="1280" height="854">By Taylor Boyd<\/p>\n<p>In an April 19 letter to the Patrick County Board of Supervisors, the Rotary Club of Stuart called on members to hold a public meeting to discuss broadband projects and fundraising opportunities.<\/p>\n<p>Paula Drady, secretary of the club, said the organization felt a little frustrated since it has been almost a year since their fundraiser to raise funds for the engineering plan and they haven\u2019t had any updates. \u201cSo, we really wanted to kind of push them a little bit to be more open. It was supposed to be a little nudge to get some information out to the public and to make sure that they understand that we\u2019re all out here wanting broadband,\u201d she said.<\/p>\n<p>She said the letter was addressed to the board because members must approve the county\u2019s actions with respect to broadband.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cThey are the governing body of Patrick County, and they are the ones that have to make the decisions with whom and how to do. Without them signing off, we can\u2019t go anywhere,\u201d she said.<\/p>\n<p>Drady said the organization wants the board to have an open presentation of the broadband engineering plan, and to know what the plan is to move towards good internet capability. The group also wants the board to consider a detailed presentation by RiverStreet Network regarding the plan and how the county plans to go forward.<\/p>\n<p>Drady said it\u2019s her understanding that the county either wasn\u2019t involved in receiving funds from the first round from October, or the first round didn\u2019t occur.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cWe have no information. So, I don\u2019t know what happened to what was supposed to be the first round of billions of dollars, however much it was that was going to rural counties to get broadband. It was supposed to have happened in October, and the public has not been given any information since then,\u201d she said.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cWe really heard no results. No official information from the board and we were concerned that we are not hearing what we need to hear,\u201d Drady said, adding that while she understands that some of the meeting details and negotiations must be private, \u201cin a year, we should have some information that we don\u2019t have. We should have updates that we don\u2019t have.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Drady said the organization supports the board and is willing to help, if possible.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cBut we want to know what\u2019s going on. All the people in Patrick County want to know what\u2019s going on, and we want to know where we\u2019re going,\u201d she said.<\/p>\n<p>Steve Terry, chairman of the Broadband Committee, said he appreciates that the board is working so hard to do everything they can, but the committee has recommended and requested the board to hold a presentation by Riverstreet Networks on the broadband plan.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cWe feel like this is extremely important. It informs our citizens, who pretty much paid for this plan. They want broadband and are wondering what we\u2019re doing. But what we\u2019re doing, it\u2019s all funded by taxpayer money, it comes from state grants and federal grants and that\u2019s a whole lot of taxes,\u201d he said.<\/p>\n<p>Terry said the presentation should be a separate meeting to allow those in attendance to solely focus on the plan. He also suggested the meeting should take place in a building with better internet capabilities than the board room in the Patrick County Veterans Memorial Building to ensure that everyone who wants to watch via Facebook Live is able to do so.<\/p>\n<p>He said the board also should communicate more with the citizens and with the committee.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cRotary worked extremely hard raising these funds. A lot of people donated money because they want broadband, a lot of our citizens did. They paid essentially most of the cost of that $50,000 project. So, why shouldn\u2019t they hear about what the reports said? Why shouldn\u2019t it be done in such a way that as many people that want to and can be able to get online and actually see the materials, see what\u2019s being presented and ask questions,\u201d Terry asked.<\/p>\n<p>Last year, the state made $30 million available from COVID-19 funds to address connectivity issues and bolster broadband capabilities.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cThat had a pretty short timeframe on it. The requirements, when it came out, were stipulated that the projects that were applied for and approved had to be completed by the end of the year,\u201d which was later extended, Terry said.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cOur county did not talk to the broadband committee really about that. They did not come forth to the committee and say, \u2018hey, there\u2019s this fund out there that we might apply for and do you have any suggestions,\u2019\u201d he said, adding the county was not able to take advantage of the funds because it did not have any qualifying projects at the time.<\/p>\n<p>Looking forward, Terry said the board is going to have to continue to support broadband.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cI think they do support it, but you can get so tied up in working on other things that your priorities go away from broadband. We\u2019ve just got to work together. People are working and putting a lot of time into this, and when a suggestion is made and a request is made, to feel like it\u2019s not being considered or being responded to \u2026. We\u2019re not trying to be critical, but it\u2019s full recognition that we all have to work on this for a longtime to be successful, and we can\u2019t let up. The money is out there. There\u2019s money coming from a lot of sources and we\u2019ve got to go after it,\u201d he said.<\/p>\n<p>Crystal Harris, board chairman, said she does not think the board can do any more for broadband.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cWe are doing our due diligence to keep it on track, and we are watching as closely as we can and doing everything that we can,\u201d she said.<\/p>\n<p>Government moves slow, and it takes time to accomplish the steps, and \u201cwe\u2019re further than we were 20 years ago when I first started working on broadband, Harris,\u201d of the Smith River District, said.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cWe as the county needs to be working together, not trying to pit the citizens of the county against the board of supervisors because the board of supervisors are doing their due diligence and working hard to keep things going. The county board of supervisors feel that it\u2019s important to move our county forward into the future,\u201d she said.<\/p>\n<p>Clyde DeLoach, of the Blue Ridge District, said he believes the board is doing enough.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cThis is a complicated issue, and I understand where people are coming from. It\u2019s frustrating, and I\u2019ve been talking with supervisors in other counties, and they run into the same kinds of problems we do,\u201d he said.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cWe\u2019re further along than some of the other counties. It\u2019s a big emphasis right now, and the governor is talking about giving extra money\u201d for broadband expansion, he said.<\/p>\n<p>DeLoach said some of the problems encountered have been unavoidable, including the right-of-way up the mountain along U.S. 58, and issues with the state.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cThere are things going on that are not obvious to the citizens. We made the decision to try to be more forthcoming so they do understand some of the problems we\u2019re running into,\u201d he said, and added he would join the broadband committee if he thought it would help.<\/p>\n<p>However, DeLoach said he does not believe he could add anything to the committee, but \u201cI support broadband, I\u2019ll vote for broadband. I\u2019ll vote for whatever helps.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>DeLoach said the board has already spent money and has committed to spending more money to bring broadband to the county. \u201cWe want it to be in place as quickly as possible,\u201d he said.<\/p>\n<p>Clayton Kendrick, of the Mayo River District and board liaison to the Broadband Committee, said he believes the board is doing everything it can for broadband.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cA lot of what they\u2019re doing, a lot of people don\u2019t seem to understand is, you know stuff you can\u2019t discuss. It\u2019s in executive session because a lot of the grants and stuff if you tell who\u2019s applying for them and what they\u2019re applying for, then you got their competition coming in and trying too.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cSo, we\u2019re doing more than what people actually know or what we can tell. I think we\u2019re doing all that we can do. Riverstreet has that plan up and as soon as we can, we\u2019re going to try to schedule Riverstreet to come and meet with us\u201d to go over the plan with the board and interested citizens, he said.<\/p>\n<p>Kendrick added the board also has recently made some big commitments to the broadband that cannot currently be released. He expects \u201cprobably about a month\u201d before the board can release the commitments to the public.<\/p>\n<p>Denise Stirewalt, of the Peters Creek District, said she believes the board is on the right track and needs to \u201ccontinue what we\u2019re doing, which is focusing on getting Phase I completed and having discussions on funding for the next phase.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>\u201cI know it\u2019s not going as fast as everybody wants it to go, but we have a lot of moving parts here and a lot of moving people,\u201d Jane Fulk, of the Dan River District, said. \u201cWe all expect it instantaneous. We have the McDonald\u2019s attitude; I want it my way and I want it now. I\u2019ve been frustrated with that, but I realized that when you get into this, you\u2019ve got to dot all the \u2018I\u2019s\u2019 and cross all the \u2018T\u2019s.\u2019 You\u2019ve got to make sure you do it exactly right, or it blows up in your face. It\u2019s a slow and tedious procedure.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Fulk added that she thinks the board needs to continue applying for more grants because \u201cthere\u2019s more money out there, and we need it. That\u2019s the best way we can get ahead.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>