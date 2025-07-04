By Lydia Crawley, The Parsons Advocate

PARSONS, W.Va. — The Tucker County Commission heard from members of the public on the issue of the proposed Ridgeline Power Plant facility between Davis and Thomas June 25th. The hearing was part of the Commission’s regular meeting agenda. Members of Tucker United were on hand, along with members of the general public and two of Mineral County’s Commissioners.

The Commissioners listened to comments from both opponents and supporters for over an hour during the meeting. Civility was mostly maintained with limited outbursts from members of the crowd. Tucker County Commission President Mike Rosenau warned a few attendees about their outbursts during the otherwise civil discourse.

Opponents to the Ridgeline Project cite pollution concerns, impacts to tourism, emergency services, schools, lack of transparency and concerns over job creation. Opponents also voiced concerns over HB 2014 and its taking of local autonomy and tax revenue.

Tucker United member and 30 year resident Katie Russell spoke on behalf of Tucker United. Russell said Tucker United is comprised of over 1,000 members made up of residents and business owners some with roots in the community going back generations.

Kelly Stadleman offered to work with Commission, as well as the Mineral County Commissioners who were on hand for the meeting, on the issues, especially regarding HB 2014. Tucker County Commission President Mike Rosenau said that the Commission was blindsided by the legislation, but that the Commission’s State organization has been hard at work since the day news broke on HB 2014 to fight the legislation.

