By Bob Hertzel for the Times West Virginian

MORGANTOWN — Normally, we pay little heed to articles using anonymous sources, for the cloak of secrecy seldom is as much a protection from taking the blame for telling a lie as it is for speaking the truth.

But there was an intriguing article on 247Sports by a Zach Blostein, who spent five years covering Florida State and now handles recruiting on Noles247.

It is intriguing because it offers to take us behind the recruiting curtain to reveal what top athletes are really being offered to play at major colleges, something that clearly is soaring but whose true figures are shrouded in mystery, perhaps because they are often overstated and just as damaging but not quite as likely is they often could be far understated.

Blostein found a dozen Power 4 recruits, promised them anonymity, and asked them what their top offer was and whether they took that offer or not.

It was equally intriguing here because at the very bottom of the article it revealed 11 of the 12 school’s who made the top offers … Miami made three top offers, Florida State two, then with one each was Florida, Boston College, Nebraska, Indiana, Oklahoma and …

Yes, West Virginia.

