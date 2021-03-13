<div><figure id="attachment_17591" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-17591" style="width: 1024px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img loading="lazy" width="1024" height="768" class="wp-image-17591 size-large" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Collinsville1-1024x768.jpg" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Collinsville1-1024x768.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Collinsville1-300x225.jpg 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Collinsville1-768x576.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Collinsville1-90x67.jpg 90w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Collinsville1-600x450.jpg 600w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Collinsville1.jpg 1080w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-17591" class="wp-caption-text">Biscuitville has operated a franchise on 1706 Virginia Avenue since 1975.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400"> By Brandon Martin<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">It\u2019s not uncommon to see a massive line of cars spilling out of Biscuitville\u2019s parking lot onto Virginia Avenue during the morning commute, but that sight could be a thing of the past with the franchise planning to relocate operations to a lot closer to the U.S. 220 bypass.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_17587" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-17587" style="width: 1024px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img loading="lazy" width="1024" height="768" class="size-large wp-image-17587" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Collinsville2-1024x768.jpg" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Collinsville2-1024x768.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Collinsville2-300x225.jpg 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Collinsville2-768x576.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Collinsville2-90x67.jpg 90w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Collinsville2-600x450.jpg 600w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Collinsville2.jpg 1080w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-17587" class="wp-caption-text">The new location for Biscuitville on 3424 Virginia Avenue.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The new location, across from Bryant\u2019s Radio in Collinsville, would offer more space for customers to assemble, and with the final approval of a rezoning request, more parking as well.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The Henry County Planning Commission unanimously approved an application to rezone approximately 0.59-acres from suburban residential to commercial during a March 10 meeting.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The applicant requested the rezoning for additional parking in conjunction with a future Biscuitville restaurant to be located at 3424 Virginia Avenue.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cWe\u2019ve been operating in Collinsville since 1975. It was one of our first Biscuitvilles and it\u2019s time for a new home,\u201d said Blake Jennings, senior director of development and facilities for eatery. \u201cWe\u2019ve had some issues with stacking. You\u2019ve probably seen our cars. They back out into the road. This site is going to work out great for us and kind of eliminate some of those factors.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Jennings said the new building will be equipped with a double drive-thru \u201cso we can get double the stack off of the road.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cHonestly, it just gives us more parking so we\u2019re not backing out into the road,\u201d he added.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Jennings said the franchise doesn\u2019t intend to use the rezoned lot to build any new structures.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cWe\u2019re going to properly screen it. We\u2019ve been a good neighbor,\u201d Jennings said.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">There was only one other comment received regarding the rezoning in the form of a letter by sisters and property owners Deborah Treherne and Marietta Gunter.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cWe are concerned about trash being thrown over the fence that currently exists, which has been an ongoing problem,\u201d the letter stated, and the two asked that Biscuitville provide a new fence or wall to prevent this problem, and to add \u201csufficient lighting to prevent nightly use of the parking lot after the restaurant closes.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Jennings said a lighting study will be conducted as part of planning phase. Information gleaned from the study will help determine the amount of light that would bleed over onto adjacent properties.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">He said precautions will be taken to ensure surrounding properties aren\u2019t negatively affected by the business lights.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cIt\u2019s a safety thing for us too,\u201d Jennings said. \u201cOur employees get in at 3 or 4 in the morning. They need a safe lot to get into.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The Henry County Board of Supervisors will make the final decision at the March 23 meeting.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The planning commission also heard two other matters, each of which also will require final decisions from the board of supervisors.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">In one proposal, R21-05, the applicant requested the rezoning of 12-acres from suburban residential to rural residential. The applicant, Donna Mellott, intends to remove an old house from the property and replace it with a manufactured home.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cThe home is over 100 years old,\u201d said Lee Clark, director of Planning, Zoning and Inspections for the county. \u201cWith the physical attributes of that property and the physical condition that it\u2019s in, it\u2019s not realistic to try to create and raise that house. Currently, you basically have stacked rocks as the foundation. There is no footing under a house like that. Houses like that don\u2019t do well when they are tried to be lifted or even moved, because they\u2019ve settled so much over the last 100 years that nothing is where it was.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Clark said the main issue is that all the surrounding property is zoned as suburban residential. He said the county has three residential zoning classifications and one agricultural classification.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">According to Clark, suburban residential only allows for site-built homes or modular homes, which are built in a factory to building code standards and relocated to the property. Rural residential allows for all types of homes, including single-wide homes. Mixed residential doesn\u2019t allow for single-wide homes but it does permit double-wide homes.\u00a0\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cThe applicant wishes to put a single-wide mobile home on the property. When you look at the surrounding community and the character of that district, it\u2019s suburban residential,\u201d he said. \u201cIt\u2019s not rural residential, it\u2019s not agricultural. Years ago, we created zoning for mixed residential that is sort of in between suburban and rural. When you\u2019re talking about putting a single-wide mobile home out there, to me it is out of character. I wish we were talking about mixed residential, because then you\u2019re looking at a double-wide manufactured home with a permanent foundation, and it would blend in with whatever else is out there.\u201d\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n\n<a href="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/collinsville-biscuitville-to-relocate\/collinsville3-2\/"><img width="300" height="225" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Collinsville3-300x225.jpg" class="attachment-medium size-medium" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Collinsville3-300x225.jpg 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Collinsville3-1024x768.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Collinsville3-768x576.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Collinsville3-90x67.jpg 90w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Collinsville3-600x450.jpg 600w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Collinsville3.jpg 1080w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px"><\/a>\n<a href="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/collinsville-biscuitville-to-relocate\/collinsville4-2\/"><img width="224" height="300" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Collinsville4-224x300.jpg" class="attachment-medium size-medium" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Collinsville4-224x300.jpg 224w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Collinsville4-764x1024.jpg 764w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Collinsville4-768x1030.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Collinsville4-600x804.jpg 600w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Collinsville4.jpg 1080w" sizes="(max-width: 224px) 100vw, 224px"><\/a>\n<a href="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/collinsville-biscuitville-to-relocate\/collinsville5-2\/"><img width="300" height="225" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Collinsville5-300x225.jpg" class="attachment-medium size-medium" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Collinsville5-300x225.jpg 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Collinsville5-1024x768.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Collinsville5-768x576.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Collinsville5-90x67.jpg 90w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Collinsville5-600x450.jpg 600w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Collinsville5.jpg 1080w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px"><\/a>\n<a href="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/collinsville-biscuitville-to-relocate\/collinsville6\/"><img width="300" height="216" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Collinsville6-300x216.jpg" class="attachment-medium size-medium" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Collinsville6-300x216.jpg 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Collinsville6-1024x737.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Collinsville6-768x553.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Collinsville6-600x432.jpg 600w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Collinsville6.jpg 1080w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px"><\/a>\n\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Clark said his recommendation was for the property to either remain suburban residential or for Mellott to amend her application to mixed residential.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Mellott said she had specific reasons why a single-wide home is preferable for her situation.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cI\u2019ll be turning 65 in May. I had to quit my job a year ago to take care of both of my parents,\u201d she said. \u201cThe home that I live in, which I\u2019ve been in for over 20 years, has just lost its life. I only get Social Security (income). I have no other real income. My parents help me pay some bills here and there, but the reason I\u2019m going with the single-wide is because I can\u2019t afford to buy a double-wide home.\u201d\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Glenwood Vaughn, of the Iriswood District, said she sympathized with Mellot\u2019s circumstances, but \u201cwe have to consider all of the neighbors and all of the adjoining property. We can\u2019t see anything besides mixed residential if it were to change. It\u2019s just the way the land use is and that\u2019s what we have to go by.\u201d\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cIt\u2019s a wonderful thing that you are doing,\u201d said Paul Setliff, of the Ridgeway District. \u201cAs much as our heart might want to do something, this board always makes decisions on land use period. This is a really hard decision\u201d but ultimately \u201cwe are going to make decisions based on the codes of Henry County and what we are supposed to do.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The planning commission unanimously denied the request for rezoning.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The final case brought before the planning commission was for the rezoning of 5.6 acres in the Blackberry District, from rural residential to agricultural to allow for a chicken coop.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">A letter by the applicant, Christina Porter, noted the coop would house 10 laying hens with no roosters on the property.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Given the distance from the neighbors of the proposed site, Porter said surrounding property owners won\u2019t \u201cbe able to see, hear or smell the chickens.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Additionally, the eggs would only be used for personal consumption, and the waste would be used to improve the land over time.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cThe majority of properties along the road are suburban residential. Behind those properties is agricultural,\u201d Clark said. \u201cIt exhibits a lot of the characteristics of agricultural property. It\u2019s off the road, several hundred feet off the road. The other houses that are agricultural next to this are also several hundred feet back off the road.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Clark said once a property is zoned agricultural, there is no limitation on what type of agricultural animals can be kept on the land.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Stella Via, an adjacent property owner, spoke against the rezoning for this reason.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cThe thing about it that concerns me is, yes she wants to raise chickens\u201d but after it is agricultural, \u201cthat\u2019s not to say that she won\u2019t have other animals out there like horses, cows, pigs or whatever,\u201d Via said. \u201cWhen you have chickens, or what have you, it can draw rats. I was raised on a farm and my dad had something like a crib. It drew rats, mice and he had to keep a black snake in there to make sure the mice didn\u2019t transfer from home to home.\u201d\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Given the potential for those concerns, Via said, \u201cit\u2019s kind of disrespectful of the ones that have lived here for many years.\u201d\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Porter, as a new resident to the area, said it wasn\u2019t her intent to be disrespectful.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cMy family has lived in an apartment for pretty much our entire lives,\u201d she said. \u201cMy kids have really been looking forward to hopefully having chickens, being able to raise them and farm fresh eggs. We don\u2019t want anything that is going to draw in pests. We\u2019d make sure to put in a shed to prevent rats, snakes and whatever else.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Given the lay of the land, Porter said it would be virtually impossible to have any other animals on the land, aside from chickens. Plus, the applicant indicated she didn\u2019t intend on having other animals.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Since the surrounding land is already agricultural, Setliff said the same criticisms could apply to all the other property owners as well.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cYou\u2019re sort of saying, we\u2019ve got this, and we won\u2019t do it, but we\u2019ve got an issue with someone else having it agricultural,\u201d Setliff said.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Hal Dee West, of the Blackberry District, said he didn\u2019t see a \u201csolid reason\u201d not to grant the rezoning.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Richard Reynolds, of the Horsepasture District, also noted that regardless of the intent of the current property owners who live on the surrounding agricultural land, future owners could have different plans.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cI\u2019ve seen it happen many times. Those of you who have land that is zoned agricultural, and you want to turn it over to your children,\u201d Reynolds said. \u201cYour children don\u2019t live on it. Some live here, some may not. Then along comes someone who wants to lease the farming rights from your children and all your children can see is money coming in, so they lease the farming rights. That person can then come in and put any animals that they want to go on that property.\u201d\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The planning commission unanimously approved the rezoning.\u00a0\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>