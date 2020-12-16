HORSESHOE, PARSONS, WV – Looking for a meaningful way to make a difference this summer? If so, Camp Horseshoe is looking for you! College-age students who are ready to use their skills, energy, and passion for shaping a better world through service to youth should apply now for this unique opportunity.

Horseshoe’s summer season includes nationally-recognized teen civic leadership and entrepreneurship camps, Adventure Camp for 7 – 12 year olds, and Youth Opportunity Camps for low- income boys and girls. All of this takes place at our historic facility deep in the Monongahela National Forest. Our outdoor setting and commitment to health and safety guidelines make quality programs possible in the age of COVID-19.

Horseshoe camp counselors help teens and children become more productive citizens and always find something more within themselves in the process. Summer positions provide a living allowance, meals, and lodging, during the 10-week commitment. Counselors may be eligible for an additional Education Award, and the summer experience can qualify as an internship for certain majors.

Horseshoe Leadership Center camp counselors make all the difference in the lives of campers. Yes, Horseshoe is fun, friends, and all the great times that happen at camp, but it is so much more. Each week adds experiences to help our campers become all they can be, plus return home ready to serve others, and build better futures for all.

For information, call Horseshoe at (304) 478-2481, e-mail horseshoe@yla-youthleadership.org or write Horseshoe Leadership Center at 3309 Horseshoe Run Rd, Parsons, WV 26287-9029. Limited positions available; apply now!