By Jim Bissett, The Dominion Post

WHITE HALL — No buildings were ablaze when the Pleasant Valley Volunteer Fire Department responded to a smoke investigation call near Fairmont last week.

The incendiary simmering, instead, was coming from about 40 feet underground.

A coal seam fire that has plagued houses and businesses in the community of White Hall for nearly 10 years broke the surface again last week – with a cloud of blue smoke, flames that could be spied through a fissure and sulfur-tinged odor to the air.

The back corner of the parking lot of Winston’s Wheels and Tires was hot to the touch as the subterranean fire continued to burn Thursday.

While the state Division of Environmental Protection is monitoring the fire, owners of the business, meanwhile, declined to comment upon the advice of their legal counsel.

