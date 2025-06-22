By Bruce Justice, Mingo Messenger

Since first becoming fully operational in late 2022 and early 2023 under Coalfield Development’s subsidiary and Mingo County Redevelopment Authority partner — Sprouting Farms — it has been known to most people in Mingo and surrounding areas as the Blue Acre Aquaponics facility situated along U.S. 52 at First Burning Creek in Kermit.

And, since that time, it’s been a place where patrons have consistently gone to buy their “greens” and other locally grown produce items year-round.

Because recirculating aquaculture fish tanks were an integral part of its construction to ensure that all the plants were supplied with the fish waste nutrients necessary for successful growing and harvesting in this type of system, it has also been a place (later operated by MCRA partner WV Food and Farm Coalition (WVFFC) in 2023 to 2024 but only as a temporary operator) people have regularly patronized for fresh tilapia.

