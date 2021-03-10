<div><figure id="attachment_50505" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-50505" style="width: 420px" class="wp-caption alignright"><img class=" wp-image-50505" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/03\/Club-300x225.jpg" alt="" width="420" height="315" srcset="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/03\/Club-300x225.jpg 300w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/03\/Club-1024x768.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/03\/Club-768x576.jpg 768w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/03\/Club-90x67.jpg 90w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/03\/Club-600x450.jpg 600w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/03\/Club.jpg 1080w" sizes="(max-width: 420px) 100vw, 420px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-50505" class="wp-caption-text">The Ararat Ruritan Club \u00a0welcomed new members. Taylor Smith Pruitt (left to right), President Merlin Scales, and Ashley Bowman. (By Mary Dellenback Hill)<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>The Ararat Ruritan Club held its regularly scheduled business meeting on Thursday, March 4. Two new members were welcomed and members finalized some of upcoming events.<\/p>\n<p>Taylor Pruitt, rejoined the membership, and Ashley Bowman came on board as our newest member, growing the number of members to 33.<\/p>\n<p>The club\u2019s second Virtual Bingo was successful, and it will continue to hold the events once a month until COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.<\/p>\n<p>Mark the dates down on your calendar:<\/p>\n<p>March 27, Community Easter Egg Hunt<\/p>\n<p>April 2, Virtual Scentsy Bingo (Pre-Pay at PayPal.me\/AraratRuritanClub)<\/p>\n<p>May 1, Spring Craft\/Vendor Show<\/p>\n<p>May 22, EMS\/Fire\/Law Enforcement \u2018Car\u2019 Show<\/p>\n<p>Monthly online raffles also are being held on a variety of items.<\/p>\n<p>To inquire on rental rates\/availability (our building is available for rental for your reunions, showers, birthday parties, or other get-togethers), contact Kevin Smith via telephone 276-251-1790, email\u00a0<a href="mailto:AraratRuritanClub@gmail.com">AraratRuritanClub@gmail.com<\/a>, or message us on FaceBook.<\/p>\n<p>The club meets on the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m.\u00a0 All are cordially invited to visit and help the club help the community meet its needs.<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>