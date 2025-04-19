By Shirleen Guerra | The Center Square
(The Center Square) – Gov. Glenn Youngkin vetoed multiple clean energy bills this session, as a new report ranked Virginia 23rd in the nation for energy affordability thanks to its diverse power mix.
A new report from the American Legislative Exchange Council credits Virginia’s relatively low electricity prices to its heavy reliance on natural gas and nuclear power, which together supply nearly 90% of the commonwealth’s energy.
The report shows that 56% of Virginia’s electricity comes from natural gas, followed by 32% from nuclear power and just 5% from solar and other renewables.
Despite that mix, lawmakers passed a slate of clean energy bills this session to expand solar access, improve energy planning and support low-income households. “Virginia’s energy policy framework includes a hat-trick of a Renewable Portfolio Standard, Cap-and-Trade policy, and a net metering policy,” the report states. “Despite these policies that encourage the adoption of solar energy by making it more economically viable for consumers, solar energy remains at only 5% of total electricity contribution.”
One of the vetoed proposals was House Bill 1935, which would have created a task force to improve access to energy efficiency upgrades and weatherization services for low-income households.
House Bill 2413 would have expanded Virginia’s utility planning process by requiring more public input, longer-term forecasting and clean energy considerations. Youngkin vetoed it, arguing the State Corporation Commission already has authority over those plans.
Senate Bill 823 also would have required utilities like Dominion Energy and Appalachian Power to submit detailed workforce development plans when building renewable energy facilities, “giving priority to the hiring, apprenticeship, and training of local workers, workers from historically economically disadvantaged communities, and veterans.”
House Bill 1616 would have created a workforce development program to support offshore wind jobs in Hampton Roads, but the governor rejected it, saying the bill duplicated existing efforts.
House Bill 2537, which would raise Virginia’s energy storage targets and require the development of local model ordinances, remains under review after lawmakers rejected the governor’s proposed substitute. He now has until May 2 to take final action.
House Bill 1883, which updates renewable portfolio standard rules for Dominion Energy and clarifies what qualifies as solar energy under state law, is also awaiting final action after lawmakers rejected the governor’s proposed changes. He has until May 2 to approve, veto, or amend the bill again.
At the same time, Dominion Energy is seeking approval to build a $4.5 billion natural gas plant in Chesterfield County, drawing criticism that it could lock Virginians into decades of higher energy costs.
