<p>First Lady Cathy Justice is happy to announce the winners of her St. Patrick\u2019s Day Essay Contest. Seventh-grade students across the state were asked to think and then write about the following Irish proverb:<\/p>\n<p>A good friend is like a four-leaf clover, hard to find and lucky to have.<\/p>\n<p>The First Lady had 331 essays submitted from 23 counties and was thrilled to see the creativity of West Virginia\u2019s children.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cI was so impressed with these 15 essays from our 7th-grade students! We received essays about mothers, fathers, teachers, friends\u2026 and even pets that show how lucky students feel to have such wonderful, supportive relationships,\u201d First Lady Cathy Justice said.<\/p>\n<p>Britney Foster of Clay County Middle School wrote an essay that won an Honorable Mention and a $25 prize.<\/p>\n<p>This contest was the eighth installment of the First Lady\u2019s \u201cStudent Artist Series\u201d initiative. On special holidays, she will host different art competitions or projects for students to participate in, encouraging creativity and promoting the importance of the arts within schools throughout West Virginia.<\/p>