By Olivia Haught, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Health Right’s new mobile unit is “a classroom, a clinic and a lifeline,” according to Angie Settle, CEO of West Virginia Health Right.

On Monday, Gov. Patrick Morrisey, first lady Denise Morrisey and Settle unveiled the new Mobile Teaching Kitchen in the driveway of the Governor’s Mansion on the West Virginia Capitol Complex.

Morrisey has championed a “Make America Healthy Again” movement in West Virginia alongside Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The Mobile Teaching Kitchen and cooking demonstrations are part of this initiative.

“By making health education accessible and engaging, we’re bringing a ‘food as medicine’ approach directly into neighborhoods, community events and non-traditional healthcare settings in West Virginia,” Settle said in a news release.

Read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/health/classroom-clinic-lifeline-wv-health-right-unveils-mobile-teaching-kitchen/article_1afb99eb-d4df-4377-8202-a3d649d3dae7.html