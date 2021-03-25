<div><p><strong>Asbury<\/strong>-Clark Wallace Hanson, 76, passed away Friday, Mar. 19, 2021, at Lewisburg Center (The Brier) in Ronceverte.<\/p>\n<p>He was born Sept. 8, 1944, at Ronceverte, a son of the late Harve Luther and Nellie Gray Moody Hanson.<\/p>\n<p>Clark was retired from the Department of Transportation, after many years of service. He also drove a school bus, was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church and loved hunting, fishing and gardening.<\/p>\n<p>In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jade Hanson; sister, Martha Belle Canterbury; and brother, Alfred Moody.<\/p>\n<p>Clark is survived by his daughters, Ruth Ann Hanson (Andrew) of Lewisburg, and Teresa Lynn Adkins (Anthony) of Hinton; son, Clark \u201cLuther\u201d Hanson (Laurie) of Tennessee; three grandchildren, Alexis \u201cKnot Head\u201d Hanson and fianc\u00e9 (Nicholas Ward), Bryson Adkins and Paisley Adkins; niece, Corinda Robinson; nephew, Mont Canterbury, Jr.; great-niece; one great-nephew; and one great-great nephew.<\/p>\n<p>As per his wishes Clark will be cremated and a private family service will be held at a later date.<\/p>\n<p>Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.<\/p>\n<p>Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>