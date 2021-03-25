<div><p><strong>White Sulphur Springs<\/strong>-Clarence \u201cCootch\u201d Edward Bostic, Sr., 79, went to be with his Lord and Savior, while surrounded by family, on Monday, Mar. 15, 2021.<\/p>\n<p>He was born July 18, 1941, in Glace, to the late Stanley and Rachel Bostic.<\/p>\n<p>Cootch was a proud veteran of the United States Army and achieved rank of Sergeant First Class. He served Oct. 23, 1961 until Oct. 30, 1964. He later served nine years in the US Army Reserve 80th Training Command and served as a 11B4H Senior Instructor.<\/p>\n<p>He retired after 32 years with Hercules and AET in Covington, VA. During that time, he also served as president of Local Union 884.<\/p>\n<p>In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching the WVU Mountaineers, his beloved beagle, Duke, and being a member, Sunday school teacher, and deacon at Grace Baptist Church.<\/p>\n<p>Cootch was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Billy Joe Bostic, and in-laws, Woodrow and Helen Harvey.<\/p>\n<p>Cootch is survived by his wife of 55 years, Drema Kay Harvey Bostic; daughters, Tammy (Mike) Massie, Susan (Jim) Roncaglione, and Renee Robinson; son, Clarence \u201cBo\u201d (Jennifer) Bostic, Jr.; grandchildren, Ross Massie, Carl, Louis, Sam, Willie, and Felix Roncaglione, Justin, Carrigan, and Alec Robinson, Cameron Bostic, and Tyler Rice; seven great-grandchildren; and siblings, Ralph Bostic, Anna Lee Dial, and Mary (Larry) Cameron.<\/p>\n<p>Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Mar. 19, at Grace Baptist Church, 304 W Main Street, White Sulphur Springs. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Kenny Baker, and Pastor George Clarkson officiating. Graveside services will follow with Military Honors at Hillcrest Cemetery.<\/p>\n<p>In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Cootch\u2019s memory, to Grace Baptist Church, P.O. Box 156, White Sulphur Springs, WV 24986.<\/p>\n<p>Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in White Sulphur Springs is in charge of arrangements.<\/p>\n<p>Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>