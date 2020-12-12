Shawn Nowlin

As people shop for gifts this holiday season, many local vendors and businesses hope that they are kept in mind. The civic center will host the Salem Holiday Market on December 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event, now in its second year, provides a platform for local small vendors and businesses to engage with the Roanoke Valley.

Roanoke County resident Jamal Seales who attended the event last year said he was blown away at the variety of options he had to choose from.

“I’ve been to a lot of vendor shows over the years. What made this one unique was the diversity. I was able to get a birthday gift for my mom and daughter, a Christmas present for my wife and sister and a few things for myself,” Seales said. “I have encouraged all of my friends to stop by this year and support as many vendors as they can.”

Attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item for the Salem/Roanoke County Food Pantry on Saturday. Approximately 4,650 pounds of food was collected last year. For additional information about the pantry, contact 540-389-6938.

To adhere to the recommended social distancing guidelines, only 250 people will be admitted at a time and attendees will be asked to wear a face covering and maintain six feet of space between each other.

Event organizer Bonnie Ferguson said events like this are important, especially this year during the holidays.

“We wanted to organize a show that was profitable for everyone. The vendors and organizers. My husband and I have been attending vendor shows for nearly two decades. With the devasting impact of COVID-19, we need support from the community more than ever,” she said. “For many of the 70 plus vendors, this will be their first show in months.”

Salem native Kimberly Cruz has had December 12 circled on her calendar for a few weeks. When she shows up Saturday with her children, she knows that they are going to be excited. “We have been blessed throughout the year, so now it’s time to be a blessing to others,” she said.