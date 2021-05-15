Barnes graduates from Eastern Mennonite University
Haley Barnes, of Bassett, was among students participating in Eastern Mennonite University’s recent 2021 Commencement ceremony. The university awarded 351...
Haley Barnes, of Bassett, was among students participating in Eastern Mennonite University’s recent 2021 Commencement ceremony. The university awarded 351...
The #8-seed Eastern Mennonite University Royals toppled #1 seed, nationally ranked Randolph-Macon, on Sunday to advance to the Old Dominion...
By Staff Reports The Henry County Board of Supervisors approved the proposed $168 million budget for year (FY) 2021-22 on...
The W. M. Bassett Community Center on Blackberry Road is in a state of disrepair and disarray, but one group...
By Brandon Martin With a quick stroll through Martinsville’s Uptown district on May 8, spectators would have been forgiven for...
By Taylor Boyd The Rev. Tyler C. “TC” Millner, pastor of Morning Start Church in Axton, is spearheading a community...