<div><div id="contentsContainer">\n<div id="contents">\n<figure id="attachment_12543" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-12543" style="width: 1024px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img loading="lazy" width="1024" height="551" class="wp-image-12543 size-large" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/City-1024x551.jpg" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/City-1024x551.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/City-300x161.jpg 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/City-768x413.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/City-420x225.jpg 420w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/City-600x323.jpg 600w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/City.jpg 1080w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-12543" class="wp-caption-text">The Martinsville City School Board discussed the division\u2019s virtual instruction efforts. Yvonne Givens, vice chairman (left to right); Donna Dillard, chairman; Schools Superintendent Dr. Zebedee \u201cZeb\u201d Talley Jr.; and Dominique Hylton. Board members Emily Parker and Tony Jones attended virtually.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p id="E103" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span> By Brandon Martin<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E105" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>With some school divisions struggling with the decision to provide some in-person or full-virtual instruction, Martinsville City Public Schools has experienced a degree of success with their full-virtual model. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E107" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>During a Dec. 14 school board meeting, Scho<\/span><span>ol\u2019s Superintendent Dr. Zebedee \u201cZeb\u201d Talley Jr.<\/span><span> said the division\u2019s enrollment outpaced expectations. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E111" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201cWe currently have 101 students more than we anticipated in the city schools,\u201d he said. \u201cOur enrollment is up<\/span><span>,<\/span><span> and we are one of the few. We are the on<\/span><span>ly school in Region 6 that has an increased enrollment since the pandemic. Most school divisions have lost 200-300<\/span><span>\u201d students<\/span><span>.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E118" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201c<\/span><span>If you multiply that by $6,000<\/span><span>,<\/span><span> then that is how much revenue they are going to lose<\/span><span>,<\/span><span>\u201d<\/span><span> <\/span><span>Talley <\/span><span>said, and <\/span><span>credited the <\/span><span>city division\u2019s <\/span><span>increase<\/span><span>d<\/span><span> enrollment to communi<\/span><span>ty support for <\/span><span>it<\/span><span>s decision. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E136" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201cI want to thank the parents that had faith in us, even though we are having to do this virtual,\u201d Talley said. \u201cVirtual instruction is not the best instruction. We\u2019ve never said that<\/span><span>,<\/span><span> and we\u2019ve never put up that fac<\/span><span>ade. But it is the safest.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E141" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>Owing<\/span><span> to <\/span><span>its <\/span><span>successes in virtual learning, Talley said the division will <\/span><span>give presen<\/span><span>tation to the Virginia School Board Association on educational equity.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E148" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201cEverybody is facing a similar set of problems,\u201d he said. \u201cI do<\/span><span>n\u2019t think anybody has a golden caveat or has all of the answers<\/span><span>,<\/span><span> but we are trying to adjust and do the best we can with safety first and then educating our students at all costs.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E153" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>Talley said Martinsville has been holding \u201cseveral\u201d workshops with other sc<\/span><span>hool divisions. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E156" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201cIt\u2019s always a privilege for us to help other school divisions because school divisions are very instrumental in our turn around and success,\u201d he added. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E158" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>Ama Waller, assistant principal of Martinsville Middle School, said the school\u2019s vi<\/span><span>rtual night for parents and students, held on Nov. 23, \u201cwent really well.\u201d <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E161" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>In a survey <\/span><span>to parents, the top response for positives about virtual learning was \u201cbeing able to learn in a relaxed environment,\u201d according to Waller. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E164" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>She said there was a<\/span><span> tie for second, between being able to re<\/span><span>\u2013<\/span><span>watch instructional videos \u201cas they need\u201d and \u201cbeing able to ask the teachers questions during office hours in a private setting.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E169" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201cWe\u2019ve gotten this virtual thing kind of down pat,\u201d <\/span><span>Donna Dillard<\/span><span>, c<\/span><span>hairman <\/span><span>of the school board, <\/span><span>said. \u201cMoving forward, what do we need to look at next? We\u2019re not sure what the school year is going to look like ever again. If we are good at virtual teaching<\/span><span>,<\/span><span> then what is our next step? What do we <\/span><span>need to do for our students and community to make our school division even better? We want to raise the bar.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E179" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>Talley said <\/span><span>one improvement will <\/span><span>be<\/span><span> in addressing learning deficiencies. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E184" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201cAll across the country, a third of students or more are failin<\/span><span>g because of the fact that they cannot get into school,\u201d Talley said. \u201cWe\u2019ve been watching that and benchmarking.\u201d <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E187" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>Many of those <\/span><span>failures can be attributed to \u201cstudents not logging on and not actually doing the work<\/span><span>,<\/span><span>\u201d<\/span><span> he said, and added that<\/span><span> outcome<\/span><span> was expected when \u201csome parents cannot be home to guarantee\u201d <\/span><span>students<\/span><span> complete assignments. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E199" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201cYou\u2019ve got some young people that are going to log on regardless,\u201d Talley said. \u201cBut some people need that extra push. We\u2019ve been talking about ways that w<\/span><span>e can motivate students to log on. What we\u2019ve found out was fascinating. Every student who logged on was doing well. That was the key. Keeping them logged in and engaged.\u201d <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E202" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>Discussions have been ongoing throughout the state on how to better educate studen<\/span><span>ts in a virtual setting. In November, members of the school board attended a virtual VSBA Conference. Board <\/span><span>m<\/span><span>ember Emily Parker represented Martinsville <\/span><span>to gather a list of priorities for the state legislature. <\/span><\/p>\n<\/div>\n<\/div>\n<div id="pageBorders"><span>The 2021 VSBA legislative <\/span><span>priorities compiled during the conference are \u201ca culmination of things that we discussed over about three days,\u201d Parker said, adding that there were nine \u201chigh points\u201d <\/span><span>in the priorities<\/span><span>: <\/span><span>funding\/budge<\/span><span>t, local control, labor relations, school safety, school modernization, broadband connectivity, teacher shortages, COVID-19\/student learning.<\/span><\/div>\n<div id="contentsContainer">\n<div id="contents">\n<p id="E216" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201cWithin each of those, there are subsections,\u201d Parker said. \u201cThese are things that the VSBA will take forward to<\/span><span> the legislature in January and they include full funding of all mandates and programs passed by the General Assembly. Partial funding<\/span><span>,<\/span><span> or the absence of funding<\/span><span>,<\/span><span> for mandates and programs places an additional burden on local school divisions and they want t<\/span><span>o make sure that we get full funding support for that.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E224" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>In addition, Parker said the VBSA is seeking more local control over funding and more studies \u201cto determine the cost of adequately funding our public schools.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E226" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201cAlso, the VSBA opposed any attempt to <\/span><span>divest local school boards of their constitutional authority to supervise schools,\u201d Parker said. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E229" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>The VSBA is also working to address teacher shortages, according to Parker. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E231" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201cThat is putting into place provisions that will increase funding for teacher c<\/span><span>ompensation to attract qualified teachers, as well as supporting alternative entry routes into the teaching profession to provide localities flexibility in hiring qualified people who have not formally prepared for teaching careers,\u201d Parker said, adding th<\/span><span>at waivers would be given \u201cto those proven their ability to teach in the classroom and be effective, but have not yet completed all of their teaching requirements.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E235" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>Parker said this initiative helps solve teacher shortfalls and support minority recruitment by providing scholarships for minorities <\/span><span>try<\/span><span>ing to enter the profession. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E239" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>Yvonne Givens, vice chairman, said <\/span><span>a<\/span><span> particular theme from t<\/span><span>he conference <\/span><span>struck her most. It was that \u201c<\/span><span>of keeping your promises. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E246" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201cThe part about keeping promises and being there for our students, and being there for others, is really hitting home,\u201d Givens said. \u201cEspecially, now locally where we\u2019ve had so many students who really need somebo<\/span><span>dy and to know that somebody is there. We need to keep our promises when we tell our students that we are going to be there for them.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E249" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>Board <\/span><span>m<\/span><span>ember <\/span><span>Dominique <\/span><span>Hylton<\/span><span> <\/span><span>offered an<\/span><span> example of how educators can be mindful by \u201cdirecting our attention to our experi<\/span><span>ence as it unfold<\/span><span>s. <\/span><span>It<\/span><span> trains us to respond skillfully to whatever is happening, good or bad<\/span><span>. <\/span><span>It improves our thought process, <\/span><span>feelings<\/span><span> and concerns of others. It helps us perform better, feel calmer and less depressed.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E272" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>Students in the 2<\/span><span>1st century <\/span><span>face<\/span><span> <\/span><span>a number of<\/span><span> obstacles that educators should be aware of, according to <\/span><span>Hylton<\/span><span>. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E285" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201cMost kids today present a schedule that is too busy, pressure to perform, too much media, lack of face-to-face relationships, increasing anxiety and depres<\/span><span>sion, and a brain that is in constant state of fight or flight,\u201d <\/span><span>Hylton<\/span><span> said. \u201cIf we take some of those things and think about all of that before we address different scenarios, respond or judge\u201d then \u201cI think we will take a step back and really have more <\/span><span>compassion for them.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E293" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>In other matters presented, the school board:<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E295" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>*Received information on a $200,000 grant received through the Virginia Department of Education\u2019s (VDOE) School Security Equipment Grant program. T.J. Slaughter, director of School Safet<\/span><span>y and Emergency Management, said <\/span><span>a<\/span><span> bulk of the grant will go to finishing a gunshot detection system in all of the schools. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E302" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201cA weapon has a certain decibel rate when it is fired,\u201d Slaughter said. \u201cIt (the detection system) picks up on that rate of d<\/span><span>ifferent weapons. What it does from that point is it sends notifications to our 911 center that a detection has been seen. Also, to our law enforcement officers\u2019 cell phones.\u201d <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E305" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>Slaughter said that only \u201cone or two\u201d school divisions in Virginia have the de<\/span><span>tection system<\/span><span>,<\/span><span> and <\/span>\u00a0Martinsville \u201cwill probably be the first school division to have it in all of our buildings.\u201d<\/p>\n<\/div>\n<\/div>\n<div id="contentsContainer">\n<div id="contents">\n<p id="E310" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>Some of the funding will go to replace some of the administrators\u2019 school radios<\/span><span>,<\/span><span> while the remaining funds will place cameras on school buses <\/span><span>and update old cameras at the high school. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E315" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>*Recognized students who placed in the Dan River Association Fall Art Contest. <\/span><span>NyShawn<\/span><span> Walton received second place in the fourth-grade category and Addison Wilson received third place in the second-grade categ<\/span><span>ory. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E322" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>*Recognized <\/span><span>Kellene<\/span><span> <\/span><span>Wotring<\/span><span> for being the first student in Martinsville High School history to receive the $1,000 FIRST Robotics scholarship for each year of college. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E335" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing">\n<\/p><\/div>\n<\/div><\/div>