<div><p><em>By Heather Clower<br>\nThe Parsons Advocate<\/em><\/p>\n<p>Parsons City Police Chief K.L. Keplinger and personnel conducted interviews for the Code Enforcement Officer after they prioritized their desires of the successful candidate.\u00a0 \u201cI would like to propose that we hire Adam Arbogast,\u201d said Chief Keplinger.\u00a0 Arbogast currently works as a dispatcher for 911 and is a member of the Parsons Volunteer Fire Department.\u00a0 \u201cI believe that he would be a very good fit within our department,\u201d he said.\u00a0 Parsons Mayor Dorothy Judy stated there were several qualified candidates who were interviewed for the position, but Arbogast stood out.\u00a0 Kolsun moved to hire Arboast as the part time Code Enforcement Officer at $10 per hour with Councilman Michael Matlick offering a second.\u00a0 The Council voted unanimously in favor.<\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_47254" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-47254" style="width: 378px" class="wp-caption alignright"><img class=" wp-image-47254" src="https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/02\/ParsonsBanner.jpg" alt="" width="378" height="504" srcset="https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/02\/ParsonsBanner.jpg 600w, https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/02\/ParsonsBanner-225x300.jpg 225w" sizes="(max-width: 378px) 100vw, 378px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-47254" class="wp-caption-text">The Parsons City Council came together to discuss projects that are forthcoming and the annual Harman Fund withdrawal that will aid in funding several city entities.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>The Council then discussed with Chief Keplinger the upcoming training and recommended certifications that Arbogast will be seeking.\u00a0 The Code Enforcement Officer for Elkins, Phil Isner, has offered to take Arbogast on some ride-alongs to help him become familiar with his new role.\u00a0 A grant that was received will assist in covering his training and certifications.<\/p>\n<p>Craig Jennings with WVCoRP came to the Parsons City Council to offer W.Va. Communities Risk Pool Insurance and share its benefits.\u00a0 After sharing some of his background, Jennings stated, \u201cCurrently, we provide more coverage to public entities in related agencies than any other single provider in the state of West Virginia,\u201d with 50 of the 55 counties.\u00a0 The membership gains access to online tools to handle claims which are updated three times daily for timely results, periodic property appraisals free of charge, training and seminars, review of leases, agreements, and handbooks for example.\u00a0 City Administrator Jason Myers explained their renewal is October 1, and Phillilps is coming to show what they have to offer in comparison to Travelers, which is their current provider.\u00a0 Myers added this program is endorsed by the W.Va. Municipal League. Judy asked when an estimate could be received, with Jennings responding he can work with their renewal period and what WVCoRP typically renews to work with everyone\u2019s schedule.<\/p>\n<p>Eleni Brick and Randy Watson with Thrasher Engineering were on the call to provide an update on the Kingsford Sewer Extension Project, stating that a pump station initial startup was planned for later that week but was delayed to February 23 due to weather.\u00a0 Watson spoke on the connection of the Hamrick PSD and Parsons City project, which a grant has been applied for over the last five years and has yet to be successful.\u00a0 \u201cSo we need to look at something to get the thing funded,\u201d said Watson.<\/p>\n<p>Watson continued stating; if Thrasher would design the project, it could be taken to the Development Office and be presented as a project ready to be executed, and just needs the funds in addition to the $50,000 set aside by the City for the project.\u00a0 \u201cI just think it would help us in getting the thing funded if we went ahead and got it designed,\u201d he said.\u00a0 Judy asked how much it would cost to develop a design, to which he responded that the $50,000 already earmarked could go towards the design.\u00a0 Brick added that if the cost exceeds that amount, the remaining balance would be carried over by Thrasher until the project funds are received.\u00a0 Watson feels confident this route would secure the needed finances to begin this needed project.<\/p>\n<p>Kevin White, Director of Office of Emergency Management and Co. 10 Parsons Volunteer Fire Chief, wanted to share some good news with the City Council.\u00a0 Approximately a month ago he was contacted by an individual in the Grafton City Fire Department to see if PVFD would be interested in obtaining a piece of equipment from their department free of charge.\u00a0 \u201cBasically it\u2019s a smokehouse that is used for training for youth so we can take it to the schools and things like that,\u201d White explained.\u00a0 This two floor unit can be hitched behind a truck and towed to different locations to teach people how to escape a disastrous situation.\u00a0 \u201cI think it\u2019s going to be a great addition to our community awareness,\u201d said White.<\/p>\n<p>White also wished to make a request to draw $14,000 out of the fire fund to go towards the purchase of a side by side rescue vehicle.\u00a0 He suggested that the use of the rail trail, wilderness areas, and waterways, this unit would be invaluable to their rescue efforts.\u00a0 Councilman Tim Auvil moved to withdraw the funds for the purchase with Councilwoman Melissa Jones offering a second with all in favor.<\/p>\n<p>A meeting was held earlier that day with Robbie McClung and White in regards to the race the PVFD is hoping to hold during their Homecoming Festivities.\u00a0 An online registration platform is set to launch on March 1, with White saying, \u201cThe response so far has been overwhelming.\u201d\u00a0 \u201cI feel that this venture we\u2019re looking at undertaking here will help showcase what we have,\u201d he added.\u00a0 May 15 is the day of the race which will begin and end at Mill Race Park. Chief Keplinger plans to have all available staff on hand to assist with traffic control for the event.<\/p>\n<p>The minutes from February 2 were approved before moving into financial items.\u00a0 Finance Director Danielle Sponaugle had an invoice for approval in the amount of $47,121.89.\u00a0 Auvil\u00a0 made a motion to approve payment of the invoices with a second from Recorder Bruce Kolsun and all in favor.\u00a0 Myers prepared a monthly financial report for January 2021, which was acknowledged before he explained the lease proposal from Country Roads Leasing, LLC.\u00a0 It is for a 2020 fully equipped Ford Explorer that would be road ready for the Parsons City Police.\u00a0 It is a demo model with 6,500 miles for $49,699.\u00a0 \u201cThe other cruiser we have is paid off,\u201d stated Myers and there are plans for the Dodge Charger to utilize it for the Code Enforcement Officer.\u00a0 This would give the department four vehicles, which Jones stated, \u201cI don\u2019t think we need to have four total in our fleet.\u201d\u00a0 She agrees with the new purchase and uses something for the Code Enforcement Officer, but there is only one full time officer and the remaining staff is part time.<\/p>\n<p>Chief Keplinger\u00a0 gave the example of the Covid Vaccine Clinics his department is assisting with that resulted in three officers in uniform that needed a vehicle for traffic control.\u00a0 Auvil suggested getting the value of the Charger feeling that it would be worth keeping due to age.\u00a0 Auvil moved to purchase the vehicle with a six year lease agreement with Jones offering a second and all in favor.<\/p>\n<p>Employee and committee reports began with Chief Keplinger commending Patrolman N.C. Gidley for holding the record for traffic stops within a shift inside the city limits.\u00a0 He also thanked White for his support with the vaccination clinics where 372 shots were administered at the last event.\u00a0 \u201cIt\u2019s truly a group effort,\u201d he confirmed.<\/p>\n<p>Auvil, being the President of the Planning Committee, highlighted an updated list of current and future projects.\u00a0 Six were able to be removed as they have been completed, though more have been added.<\/p>\n<p>The Water and Wastewater Report was also provided by Auvil stating he and John \u201cRed\u201d Lipscomb, Chief Water\/Wastewater Operator, spoke about a quote for needed equipment at the Raw Water Intake Station.\u00a0 Auvil said a line item for these items could be expected on the financial requests for the Harman Fund next month.<\/p>\n<p>Auvil read the report from Lipscomb that stated the backwash station panels should be complete within the next three to four weeks.\u00a0 Within the next six months, there will be a need to update the telemetry modems due to a mandatory upgrade to the AT&T network, which will lose communication with the station.\u00a0 Each site is an estimated cost of $300 to perform the upgrades with some potentially needing a new external antenna for $125 each.\u00a0 There are a total of eight stations.\u00a0 Auvil estimates the total cost to be approximately $3,000.\u00a0 Auvil made a motion to approve the purchases not to exceed $3,500 with Matlick making a second and all in agreement.<\/p>\n<p>Estimates are being sought from C.I. Thornburg for a new raw water intake.\u00a0 Lipscomb would like to look into the possibility of purchasing and installing radio reads for the water meters, which would require a CROP study in the amount of $800.\u00a0 Lipscomb was proud to report that they have qualified for reduced monitoring on the TTHM and HAA5, which results in the monitoring only needing to be done once per year instead of quarterly.<\/p>\n<p>The Parks and Recreation Committee recently met and discussed tree removal that is needed in Mill Race Park and the Corrick\u2019s Ford BattleField area.\u00a0 Steve Hinton has been used in years past and he charges $50 per hour.<\/p>\n<p>A list of rules and ordinances for the City Parks was presented and requested to be included in the ordinances.\u00a0 These rules pertain to smoking and tobacco use, trash, restroom facilities, pets, rentals, league sponsored events, usage and rental of the concession stand, use of park facilities and equipment, and Wellness 24.\u00a0 The rules have not yet been adopted but when they are, it will be included within the rules and regulations that will be enforced by the Code Enforcement Officer.<\/p>\n<p>The individual who was working on the Parsons Cemetery Project has relocated out of the area and will no longer be able to be involved.\u00a0 She has offered a full refund, however Myers stated a lot of work has been done and he doesn\u2019t feel it should all be returned. \u201cShe\u2019s done a lot of work that we can hand off to the next person to do this project,\u201d he said, \u201cI don\u2019t feel right taking all of that.\u201d\u00a0 Everything will be turned over to the City and an agreement will be made on the proper refund amount between parties.<\/p>\n<p>The floor has been shored up at the Parsons Community Center and is as level and solid as possible.\u00a0 The underside has been insulated and the access door has been redone and since those improvements, there have not been any frozen pipes.\u00a0 The vent pipe has been repaired and the racks for the tables and chairs have been ordered.<\/p>\n<p>Myers concluded his report by presenting Valentine\u2019s Day gifts to the council that were made and delivered by Rory Day.<\/p>\n<p>Contact was made with the Public Service Commission to review the proposed Sewer Tariff No. 10 and discussed concerns within the literature.\u00a0 Suggestions were made on changes that should be made, which Myers presented to the Council.\u00a0 Auvil offered a motion to approve the tariff with the changes as explained with Jones offering a second and all in favor.<\/p>\n<p>Councilman David Greenlief moved to adjourn the meeting with everyone in favor.\u00a0 The next meeting of the Parsons City Council is scheduled for Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 6 p.m.<\/p><\/div>