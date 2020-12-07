Fincastle Presbyterian Church ‘Nights of Advent’

This Thursday, Dec. 10, at 5 p.m., Fincastle Presbyterian Church will be offering another special live-streamed Advent service. This celebration will include special scripture and other readings dealing with finding “courage for fears ever present” and the lighting of the third candle of Advent.

The evening’s music will be provided by organist Evelyn Renshaw, and a well-known, talented musician on the organ and piano, Marcia Neighbors.

Join this special service by going to https://www.facebook.com/fincastlepresbyterianchurch/ and clicking on the “live” site. The video will also be available to watch during the following week for any unable to make the Thursday night service.

Christmas music at Mill Creek Baptist

The public is invited to join in the joy of celebrating Christmas with music at Mill Creek Baptist Church on Sunday, Dec. 13 with performances at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Small groups will be sharing the music of Christmas along with thoughtful narration such as… “What if Baby Jesus had been born in Fincastle in 2020? How would we have responded?”

Due to social distancing, a limited number of seats will be available and free reservations must be made in advance. Call the church office at 992-3474 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday-Friday or leave a message at any time.

Springwood Food Pantry will be open December 19

The Springwood Baptist Food Pantry will be open on Saturday, Dec. 19, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

The pantry is located at 88 Copps Hill Road , Buchanan. Clients are asked to remain in their cars and food orders will be delivered to them. Additionally, clients should wear masks, practice social distancing, and use proper hand hygiene while visiting our pantry. These measures will help to keep everyone safe as food is picked up.

The pantry is a partner with Feeding America Southwest Virginia and distributes USDA food once monthly to clients. The pantry will be open each third Saturday of the month from 9-11 a.m.

Church of the Transfiguration Christmas Eve and Day Mass

The Church of the Transfiguration Catholic Church will celebrate Christmas Eve Mass on December 24 at 4 p.m. and Christmas Day Mass on December 25 at 10 a.m. In anticipation of larger attendance on Christmas Eve and Day, the church is asking people to complete a Google Form to request an invitation to these liturgies. The Google Form can be found on the church’s Facebook page or by calling the parish office at 473-2656.