<div><p class="western"><strong>Two Christmas Eve services at Orchard Hills Church<\/strong><\/p>\n<p class="western">Orchard Hills Church will hold candlelight services at 5 and 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The 5 p.m. service will have both indoor and outdoor options.<\/p>\n<p class="western">The outdoor experience will feature a live stream of the service inside along with Christmas lights, fires, hot cocoa, and cookies. Bring a lawn chair and bundle up. The 5 p.m. service will have childcare for ages 4 and under. The 11 p.m. service will not have childcare and will be inside only.<\/p>\n<p class="western">The public is invited to attend.<\/p>\n<table style="height: 11px" width="11" cellspacing="0" cellpadding="1">\n<tbody>\n<tr>\n<td style="background: #eeeeee" bgcolor="#eeeeee" width="100%"><\/td>\n<\/tr>\n<\/tbody>\n<\/table>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p><strong>Fincastle Presbyterian Church Advent, Christmas Eve services<\/strong><\/p>\n<p class="western">The final Advent service at Fincastle Presbyterian Church will be streamed this Thursday, Dec. 24 at 5 p.m., Christmas <span style="font-family: Times">Eve. Scriptures and other readings will present thoughts of \u201clighting the light of<\/span> <span style="font-family: Times">Grace to ease your heavy burdens.\u201d The special music will be provided by one of the church\u2019s<\/span> <span style="font-family: Times">choir members, Lynne Bolton, who will sing \u201cMary Did You Know\u201d and \u201cI Heard the Bells on<\/span> <span style="font-family: Times">Christmas Day.\u201d Join in this service by going to <\/span><a href="https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/fincastlepresbyterianchurch\/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span style="color: #0000ff"><span style="font-family: Times"><u>https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/fincastlepresbyterianchurch\/ <\/u><\/span><\/span><\/a><span style="color: #000000"><span style="font-family: Times">and clicking on the \u201clive\u201d site. The<\/span><\/span> <span style="font-family: Times">video will also be available to watch during the following week for any unable to make the<\/span> <span style="font-family: Times">Thursday night service. <\/span><\/p>\n<p class="western">The Christmas Eve Zoom service will begin at 9 p.m. with traditional elements, music, readings, communion, and a children\u2019s time. The service will conclude with everyone asked to dim their room lights, then light a candle to show on screen. The hand bell choir will play \u201cSilent Night,\u201d after which attendees are asked to observe a time of silence until they sign off.<\/p>\n<p class="western">\u201cWe are also inviting everyone in the community to go outside at 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve and sing or play \u2018Silent Night.\u2019 By taking with them a candle or lantern they can welcome Christmas by taking both song and light into the darkness.\u00a0We hope members of other churches in town will join to make this a community event as we lift our voices to the heavens. \u00a0 We invite everyone to share this invitation on social media,\u201d a church member said.<\/p>\n<p class="western">Fincastle United Methodist members are accustomed to Zoom virtual participation.\u00a0 Others from outside the membership are welcome to join the services.\u00a0 If interested, contact the church office to make arrangements;\u00a0<a href="mailto:FUMC@rbnet.com" target="_blank" rel="noopener">FUMC@rbnet.com<\/a>.<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p class="western"><strong>Church of the Transfiguration Christmas Eve and Day Mass<\/strong><\/p>\n<p class="western">The Church of the Transfiguration Catholic Church will celebrate Christmas Eve Mass on December 24 at 4 p.m. and Christmas Day Mass on December 25 at 10 a.m.\u00a0 In anticipation of larger attendance on Christmas Eve and Day, the church is asking people to complete a Google Form to request an invitation to these liturgies.\u00a0 The Google Form can be found on the church\u2019s Facebook page or by calling the parish office at 473-2656.<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p class="western"><strong>Galatia Presbyterian Christmas Eve service<\/strong><\/p>\n<p class="western">The public is invited to a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at Galatia Evangelical Presbyterian Church at 6:30 p.m. on December 24.\u00a0Galatia is located at 78 Gala Loop Road, Eagle Rock. Masks and social distancing are required.<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p class="western"><strong>Christmas Eve service at Limestone Park<\/strong><\/p>\n<p class="western">The community is invited to a drive-in Christmas Eve service at Limestone Park in Buchanan on Thursday, Dec. 24 from 4:30-5:15 p.m. This special service will include music and scripture to celebrate the eve of the Savior\u2019s birth.\u00a0Those attending will receive a small battery-operated candle upon arrival if they would like to step outside of the car to sing \u201cSilent Night\u201d at the end of the service.<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p><strong> Adams celebrating fifth year in ministry<\/strong><\/p>\n<p><img width="167" height="300" class="size-medium wp-image-56906 alignleft" src="https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2020\/12\/adams1-167x300.jpg" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2020\/12\/adams1-167x300.jpg 167w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2020\/12\/adams1-569x1024.jpg 569w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2020\/12\/adams1-768x1382.jpg 768w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2020\/12\/adams1-600x1080.jpg 600w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2020\/12\/adams1.jpg 800w" sizes="(max-width: 167px) 100vw, 167px">First Baptist Church of Fincastle would like to recognize Associate Minister Dollie Adams on her fifth year in the ministry. In addition to her Associate Minister role, she serves in several other capacities within the church including Deaconess, Clerk, Sunday School Superintendent, Youth Sunday School Teacher, Leader of God\u2019s Cool Kid\u2019s Rock Club, Senior Choir President, and Co-founder of the Women\u2019s Ministry.<\/p>\n<p>Minister Adams is married to Deacon Chester Adams and is a retired teacher from Botetourt County Public Schools. She enjoys her affiliation with Bible Study Fellowship and participating in other Bible study groups with her family and friends.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cShe is a devoted mother and grandmother and is truly a woman of God. We are thankful for her and sincerely appreciate all she does for us and the community. God bless you, and Happy Fifth Anniversary Minister Dollie Adams!,\u201d a church spokesman said.<\/p><\/div>