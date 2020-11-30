Christmas Bazaar at Solomon’s Mission

Solomon’s Mission is having a Christmas Bazaar from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5.

Vendors include Thirty-One, Pampered Chef, D&C Country Shine, ColorStreet, LuLaRoe, Faithful Country Creations, Lions Club, MMF Designs, handmade wreaths and few more outside vendors.

Breakfast and lunch will be available from Community Church, and Solomon’s Mission will have its annual Christmas Table.

Vendors are limited this year for room to social distance and face masks must be worn while in the building.

Fincastle Presbyterian Church Nights of Advent

Fincastle Presbyterian Church will be offering a special live-streamed Advent service this Thursday, Dec. 3 at 5 p.m. This service will include special scripture and thought provoking readings and candle lighting. The evening’s music will be provided by two sisters, Isabella and Lydia Boitnott, two talented young women who will be performing traditional carols with violin and piano.