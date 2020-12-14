Springwood Food Pantry will be open December 19

The Springwood Baptist Food Pantry will be open on Saturday, Dec. 19, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

The pantry is located at 88 Copps Hill Road, Buchanan. Clients are asked to remain in their cars and food orders will be delivered to them. Additionally, clients should wear masks, practice social distancing, and use proper hand hygiene while visiting our pantry. These measures will help to keep everyone safe as food is picked up.

The pantry is a partner with Feeding America Southwest Virginia and distributes USDA food once monthly to clients. The pantry will be open each third Saturday of the month from 9-11 a.m.

Drive-in Christmas caroling – 2020 style

Everyone is invited to Christmas caroling from 5-6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19 at Limestone Park in Buchanan. Musicians from Mill Creek Baptist Church will be leading the carols from the park stage and you can sing along from inside your car. Free hot chocolate will be served.

Fincastle United Methodist Church Advent services

Fincastle United Methodist Church members have adapted well to the circumstances of 2020. They have employed Zoom virtual worship services and recorded music by their talented musicians. During the Advent season they will continue that practice and expand on it with one in-person event.

On December 20, the 10 a.m. service will include the lighting of the Advent Candle by one of the church families and at home communion.

On the evening of December 2 from 4 to 6 p.m., the public is invited to the sanctuary for a brief time – An Evening of Personal Prayer and Meditation. Church organist Mary Rae will offer seasonal presentations on the organ, and Brooke Stackpole, choir director, will sing several selections. Attendees are invited to light a candle if they wish.

Appropriate COVID-related precautions and state requirements will be observed. First, those wishing to attend will be asked to sign up for a 15-minute period so the number of pepole in the sanctuary at one time can be managed.

People can pass through, enjoy the music and the Chrismon Tree, pause and reflect. They are welcome to sit in a pew, and if they choose to do so, an usher will block it off afterwards so no other group uses that pew again that evening. Everyone will be asked to sign the COVID medical acknowledgment before entering the church, and masks will be required at all times.

Email the church office no later than December 17 with what time slot you prefer, FUMC@rbnet.com.

On Christmas Eve, the Zoom service will begin at 9 p.m. with traditional elements, music, readings, communion, and a children’s time. The service will conclude with everyone asked to dim their room lights, then light a candle to show on screen. The hand bell choir will play “Silent Night,” after which attendees are asked to observe a time of silence until they sign off.

We are also inviting everyone in the community to go outside at 11 pm on Christmas Eve and sing or play Silent Night. By taking with them a candle or lantern they can welcome Christmas by taking both song and light into the darkness. We hope members of other churches in town will join to make this a community event as we lift our voices to the heavens. We invite everyone to share this invitation on social media.

Fincastle United Methodist members are accustomed to Zoom virtual participation. We welcome others from outside our membership to join us for the services on December 20th at 10 AM service and Christmas Eve at 9 PM. If interested, please contact the Church office to make arrangements. FUMC@rbnet.com

Church of the Transfiguration Christmas Eve and Day Mass

The Church of the Transfiguration Catholic Church will celebrate Christmas Eve Mass on December 24 at 4 p.m. and Christmas Day Mass on December 25 at 10 a.m. In anticipation of larger attendance on Christmas Eve and Day, the church is asking people to complete a Google Form to request an invitation to these liturgies. The Google Form can be found on the church’s Facebook page or by calling the parish office at 473-2656.

Galatia Presbyterian Christmas Eve service

The public is invited to a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at Galatia Evangelical Presbyterian Church at 6:30 p.m. on December 24. Galatia is located at 78 Gala Loop Road, Eagle Rock. Masks and social distancing are required.