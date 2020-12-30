<div><p><img class="size-medium wp-image-42306 alignright" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/12\/white_tail_1609243183-300x203.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="203" srcset="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/12\/white_tail_1609243183-300x203.jpg 300w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/12\/white_tail_1609243183-1024x691.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/12\/white_tail_1609243183-768x518.jpg 768w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/12\/white_tail_1609243183.jpg 1280w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px">As a result of the Department of Wildlife Resources\u2019 (DWR) ongoing\u00a0chronic wasting disease (CWD)\u00a0surveillance efforts,\u00a0a CWD-positive deer was confirmed\u00a0for the first time\u00a0in Madison County.\u00a0 This adult buck was harvested during the regular firearms season.\u00a0Madison County is already included in Disease Management Area 2 (DMA2).\u00a0 DMA2 was created after CWD was confirmed in a single hunter-harvested deer from Culpeper County during the 2018 \u2013 2019 deer season.<\/p>\n<p>The DWR is grateful to all cooperating hunters, processors, and taxidermists for their continued support of DWR\u2019s efforts to monitor the deer population for CWD and prevent the spread of the disease across the landscape.\u00a0\u00a0Working cooperatively with avid outdoor enthusiasts is a crucial component of effective CWD surveillance. One of the most important things that hunters in CWD disease management areas can do to help fight this fatal disease is to submit harvested deer for CWD testing. Testing helps the DWR monitor the infection rate of the local deer populations and map the geographic spread.\u00a0 This information is critical to helping the DWR slow the spread of this disease.<\/p>\n<p>In Madison County, and in all other DMA counties, the DWR has set up at least one refrigerator drop site for voluntary CWD testing.\u00a0 Information on voluntary CWD testing collection sites can be found here:\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/dwr.virginia.gov\/wildlife\/diseases\/cwd\/voluntary-chronic-wasting-disease-testing-in-disease-management-area-2\/">dwr.virginia.gov\/wildlife\/diseases\/cwd\/voluntary-chronic-wasting-disease-testing-in-disease-management-area-2\/.<\/a>\u00a0For the remainder of the season, a hunter may drop off the head plus 4 inches of attached neck of a harvested deer at one of the drop sites for testing. Some local taxidermists and processors are authorized by the DWR to collect and submit samples on behalf of hunters.\u00a0 Please call your local processor or taxidermist to inquire if they are working with the DWR to assist with CWD surveillance.\u00a0 Whichever way hunters decide to submit deer for CWD testing, the DWR recommends waiting to receive test results before eating the meat.\u00a0 There is no evidence that CWD can infect humans; however, to keep risk of exposure as low as possible, experts advise not eating the meat from CWD-positive deer.<\/p>\n<p>A summary of all statewide CWD surveillance and monitoring efforts will be released in winter 2021. Best management practices for hunters, taxidermists and processors, and additional information about CWD, can be found on the DWR website at:\u00a0<a href="http:\/\/www.dwr.virginia.gov\/wildlife\/diseases\/cwd\/">dwr.virginia.gov\/wildlife\/diseases\/cwd\/<\/a>.<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>