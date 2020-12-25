<div><p>By Debbie Adams<\/p>\n<p>When I was a child growing up in Wytheville, my dad and I would drive up on the mountain behind our house each year and cut a white pine tree for Christmas. My parents always put the tree up one week before Christmas and took it down on New Year\u2019s Day. My almost 4-year-old grandson loves trains. Last year we took a trip to Black Dog Salvage and he was fascinated with the vintage \u201ctrain in a tree\u201d there, a model train on a track up high circling the tree. We found one online this year and so our 2020 tree has a train theme. Our tree is filled with a hodge-podge of ornaments homemade by my daughter through the years and ones that we bought as souvenirs from our travels.<\/p>\n<p>Pastor B. Failes says, \u201cOur\u00a0Christmas\u00a0is full of\u00a0trees.\u00a0I think one year we maxed out at nine! We like to have themed\u00a0trees \u2013 I have a \u2018Peanuts\u2019\u00a0tree, Jan has an Angel\u00a0tree, a Noah\u2019s Ark\u00a0tree, and several others. We use some small ones in hallways and corners. Since the grandchildren moved in, we use only unbreakable ornaments. We put it up on Black Friday and leave it till at least Epiphany, January 6, the end of the 12 days of\u00a0Christmas. One year they stayed up well into February! This year has been exciting with the addition of our cat, Honsu, He loves the\u00a0trees!\u201d<\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_43907" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-43907" style="width: 768px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="wp-image-43907 size-large" src="https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2020\/12\/Trees-and-traditions-B.-Failes-768x1024.jpg" alt="" width="768" height="1024" srcset="https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2020\/12\/Trees-and-traditions-B.-Failes-768x1024.jpg 768w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2020\/12\/Trees-and-traditions-B.-Failes-225x300.jpg 225w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2020\/12\/Trees-and-traditions-B.-Failes-1152x1536.jpg 1152w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2020\/12\/Trees-and-traditions-B.-Failes-1536x2048.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2020\/12\/Trees-and-traditions-B.-Failes-600x800.jpg 600w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2020\/12\/Trees-and-traditions-B.-Failes-scaled.jpg 1920w" sizes="(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 768px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-43907" class="wp-caption-text">The Failes family fills their home with multiple Christmas trees. Their new cat, Honsu, loves the trees.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>\u201cOur family uses an artificial\u00a0tree\u00a0for our\u00a0Christmas\u00a0decorations,\u201d shares Ashleigh Pinion.\u00a0\u201cThis year we pulled out our decorations the weekend before Thanksgiving because we all needed a little extra JOY!\u00a0We set up two\u00a0trees\u00a0in our home \u2013 one upstairs and one downstairs.\u00a0Our upstairs\u00a0tree\u00a0holds all the ornaments we have collected together as a family from places we\u2019ve traveled, and things we\u2019ve seen or experienced together.\u00a0It also holds ornaments that were passed down to us from family.\u00a0My favorite ornaments on this\u00a0tree\u00a0are my turtle doves.\u00a0My grandmother left those for me, and they are always placed front and center on our\u00a0tree.\u00a0Our downstairs\u00a0tree\u00a0is full of all the ornaments our family has made.\u00a0 t is a mish-mash of popsicle sticks glued together, ribbons, pictures and handmade ornaments.\u201d<\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_43909" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-43909" style="width: 819px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="wp-image-43909 size-large" src="https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2020\/12\/Trees-and-traditions-Ashleigh-Pinion-819x1024.jpg" alt="" width="819" height="1024" srcset="https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2020\/12\/Trees-and-traditions-Ashleigh-Pinion-819x1024.jpg 819w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2020\/12\/Trees-and-traditions-Ashleigh-Pinion-240x300.jpg 240w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2020\/12\/Trees-and-traditions-Ashleigh-Pinion-768x960.jpg 768w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2020\/12\/Trees-and-traditions-Ashleigh-Pinion-1229x1536.jpg 1229w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2020\/12\/Trees-and-traditions-Ashleigh-Pinion-1638x2048.jpg 1638w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2020\/12\/Trees-and-traditions-Ashleigh-Pinion-600x750.jpg 600w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2020\/12\/Trees-and-traditions-Ashleigh-Pinion-scaled.jpg 2048w" sizes="(max-width: 819px) 100vw, 819px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-43909" class="wp-caption-text">Ashleigh Pinion\u2019s children Miley (12), Mason (10), and Macklin (2) fluff out their family Christmas tree.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_43908" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-43908" style="width: 1024px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="wp-image-43908 size-large" src="https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2020\/12\/Trees-and-traditions-Ashleigh-Pinion-2-1024x768.jpg" alt="" width="1024" height="768" srcset="https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2020\/12\/Trees-and-traditions-Ashleigh-Pinion-2-1024x768.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2020\/12\/Trees-and-traditions-Ashleigh-Pinion-2-300x225.jpg 300w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2020\/12\/Trees-and-traditions-Ashleigh-Pinion-2-768x576.jpg 768w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2020\/12\/Trees-and-traditions-Ashleigh-Pinion-2-1536x1152.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2020\/12\/Trees-and-traditions-Ashleigh-Pinion-2-2048x1536.jpg 2048w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2020\/12\/Trees-and-traditions-Ashleigh-Pinion-2-90x67.jpg 90w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2020\/12\/Trees-and-traditions-Ashleigh-Pinion-2-600x450.jpg 600w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-43908" class="wp-caption-text">The favorite ornament for 2020 at the Pinion home.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>Beth Abbott says, \u201cWe have occasionally tried to go with the current trends or we will match our house with a pretty\u00a0tree, but we always end up adding another\u00a0tree\u00a0somewhere to accommodate our sentimental ornaments.\u00a0We have had real\u00a0trees\u00a0and artificial, skinny and very full\u00a0trees, but\u00a0Christmas\u00a0is always about our special ornaments.\u00a0The ornaments that were crocheted, hand beaded, hand painted, quilted, or made from clay, or given from friends or family members will always be cherished.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>\u201cWhen I was little\u00a0we always had a real\u00a0tree,\u201d says Allie Rourke. \u201cMom and I would go out on Black Friday and pick out the\u00a0tree\u00a0and make cookies and drink cocoa while decorating the\u00a0tree.\u00a0Mom always said that it had to be down by New Year\u2019s Day. \u2018Never carry the past into the New Year.\u2019\u00a0 As I got older,\u00a0Christmas\u00a0traditions became more special\u00a0to me.\u00a0 By the time I moved to Virginia Beach, I had four\u00a0trees\u00a0all with different themes\u00a0ranging from kids\u2019 toys, to only color Waterford ornaments.\u00a0 Nowadays, the\u00a0tree\u00a0stays up until the end of the 12 days of\u00a0Christmas\u00a0(January 6) and it is a little bit of my kids\u2019 stuff, homemade ornaments and, of course, my cherished Waterford ornaments.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Chasity Barbour says no artificial trees are allowed at their house. Her husband, Sean Stores, insists the family go out and get a live tree each year.<\/p>\n<p>Jan Dickens recalls, \u201cWhen I was growing up, in the dark ages, my dad always put the live\u00a0tree\u00a0up on\u00a0Christmas\u00a0Eve. Then the story was that Santa Claus would decorate it! I never wondered how he had time after visiting our house \u2013 there were six of us kids \u2013 plus he had to go around the world. I guess because Mom was always getting everything done, I thought Santa could, too.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cSo that\u2019s what Denny and I did our first few Christmases,\u201d she continued. \u201cBut not anymore! With kids\u2019 allergies, the\u00a0tree\u00a0is artificial, and now it goes up a couple weeks before\u00a0Christmas\u00a0and stays up until well after Epiphany. I like looking at it and want the Wise Men to see it, too! Because it takes a long time for me to decorate it with my collection of dollhouse ornaments and glass souvenir house ornaments, I leave it until I finally get tired of it. (I\u2019m sure you notice there\u2019s no \u2018we\u2019 decorating and un-decorating at our house. But he\u2019s really good at putting the\u00a0tree\u00a0together and packing it away!)\u201d<\/p>\n<p>\u201cOur family does an artificial\u00a0tree; we currently have one that Shannon and I picked out together when we were still dating,\u201d William Byrd Choral Director Matt Bartley shares. \u201cWe also usually put a train under it, but that won\u2019t happen for another few years with a 17-month-old at home! The year Shannon and I were pregnant with our son Marek, we hung blue and pink ornaments up. Given that we host Thanksgiving, we had a fun time directing each arriving group to our\u00a0tree\u00a0and making them figure it out that we were expecting by pointing out our \u2018unique color scheme\u2019 selection for the ornaments that year. We still put our \u2018we\u2019re expecting\u2019 ornament in a prominent place on the\u00a0tree.\u201d<\/p>\n<p><img class="aligncenter wp-image-43910 size-large" src="https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2020\/12\/Trees-and-traditions-Matt-Bartley-869x1024.jpeg" alt="" width="869" height="1024" srcset="https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2020\/12\/Trees-and-traditions-Matt-Bartley-869x1024.jpeg 869w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2020\/12\/Trees-and-traditions-Matt-Bartley-255x300.jpeg 255w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2020\/12\/Trees-and-traditions-Matt-Bartley-768x905.jpeg 768w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2020\/12\/Trees-and-traditions-Matt-Bartley-1304x1536.jpeg 1304w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2020\/12\/Trees-and-traditions-Matt-Bartley-1739x2048.jpeg 1739w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2020\/12\/Trees-and-traditions-Matt-Bartley-600x707.jpeg 600w" sizes="(max-width: 869px) 100vw, 869px"><\/p>\n<p>\u201cAll my life until about eight years ago, we always had a live\u00a0tree \u2013 in fact, I had two live\u00a0trees, but we were given an artificial\u00a0tree\u00a0and convenience took over,\u201d said Kathryn Sowers.\u00a0\u201c I love holidays and decorate for every one and especially\u00a0Christmas.\u00a0 There is at least one\u00a0tree\u00a0in every room of my home \u2013 yes, the bathroom, too.\u00a0 It makes me happy no matter what room I am in.\u00a0 My ornaments are a collection from my parents, Everette\u2019s parents, travels, handmade and gifts.\u00a0 Each one has a story and is very special.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Vice Mayor Sabrina McCarty says, \u201cChristmas\u00a0is my favorite time of the year! I love to decorate. This year we have three\u00a0trees\u00a0in our home, two artificial and one real\u00a0tree.\u00a0Every year I decide on a theme for my\u00a0tree.\u00a0 This year our real\u00a0tree\u00a0is a memory\u00a0tree\u00a0and every ornament on the\u00a0tree, with the exception of the\u00a0tree\u00a0topper, was made by my niece and nephews when they were little.\u00a0 One of our artificial\u00a0trees\u00a0is white, with red, white and blue lights, and blue and red balls \u2013 this\u00a0tree\u00a0is in honor of my handsome nephew who is currently serving in the Army and is stationed in Seoul, South Korea.\u00a0 We miss him so much and we are very proud of him. My family is very close and we love being together, especially around the holidays.\u201d<\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_43911" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-43911" style="width: 480px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="wp-image-43911 size-full" src="https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2020\/12\/Trees-and-traditions-Sabrina-Military-tree.jpg" alt="" width="480" height="640" srcset="https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2020\/12\/Trees-and-traditions-Sabrina-Military-tree.jpg 480w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2020\/12\/Trees-and-traditions-Sabrina-Military-tree-225x300.jpg 225w" sizes="(max-width: 480px) 100vw, 480px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-43911" class="wp-caption-text">This is one of three trees this year in the home of Sabrina and Chris McCarty. This \u201cMilitary Tree\u201d is in honor of their nephew who is serving in the Army in Seoul, South Korea.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_43912" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-43912" style="width: 480px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="wp-image-43912 size-full" src="https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2020\/12\/trees-and-traditions-Sabrina.jpg" alt="" width="480" height="640" srcset="https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2020\/12\/trees-and-traditions-Sabrina.jpg 480w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2020\/12\/trees-and-traditions-Sabrina-225x300.jpg 225w" sizes="(max-width: 480px) 100vw, 480px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-43912" class="wp-caption-text">Memory tree at the McCarty\u2019s.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>\u201cGrowing up, we always had a real tree,\u201d says Councilwoman Laurie Mullins. \u201cI don\u2019t remember the exact dates of decorating and taking it down, but I\u2019m sure it was after Thanksgiving and taken down by January 1. \u00a0Seems like I always heard an old wives\u2019 tale about it being bad luck to leave it up into the New Year.\u00a0What I do remember and cherish are the ornaments! \u00a0Every year I received a gold (brass probably) ornament with my name and the year engraved on it. \u00a0Every year was a walk down memory lane when the\u00a0tree\u00a0was put up. \u00a0When Tommy and I married, we continued that tradition for a few years, and I know we got Natalie those ornaments for several years. \u00a0We must have stopped sometime around the years my Dad (2004) and Grandma (2008) passed, and now the same style ornaments from Lotz Funeral Home, with their names engraved, perch at the top of the\u00a0tree\u00a0just below the star in a place of honor.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Randy Layman, president of the Vinton Historical Society, shares, \u201cFor my family, we mix the traditions and ornaments of both the Laymans and the Fagans. Of special note, I still have flocked, colored glass ornaments lettered \u2018Merry Christmas\u2019 and \u2018Happy Holidays\u2019 that were on our family tree before I was able to walk on my own, and Mary Beth has these two tiny pine tree decorations which are very precious to her, and I\u2019m sure are much older than she. These particular heirlooms are well-kept in their own little boxes for safekeeping but come out the occasional Christmas to be admired and fawned over.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cWe generally pull everything out of storage (for the time we\u2019ve been in Vinton \u2013 1993 \u2013 it\u2019s been our attic and the basement for heat-sensitive decorations) around December 1; certainly by the first weekend after,\u201d Layman said, \u201cwith a tree set up that\u2019s usually a nice artificial, but sometimes we just feel the need for a live Fraser fir or blue spruce. It all gets put away by Epiphany on January 6.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cWe\u2019re on our second year now with a Martha Stewart designer tree that nearly brushes our eight-foot living room ceiling. For many years now, Mary Beth has used a silver, white and crystal theme which really \u2018takes flight\u2019 with the white lights already installed on its branches,\u201d he said. \u201cMary Beth is the principal engineer for this project, as well as most all of the other inside and outside decorations. I fill in a few spots with an ornament or two, but am generally there for \u2018reach around and up\u2019 duty; plus the extra eye to see what\u2019s straight and not.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cWhen our boys, Aaron and Thomas, were young they would join in, but alas, they\u2019ve both been away from us and on their own for over a dozen years now; with their main duty now getting the boxes of Christmas stuff down from and back up in the attic.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cRegarding the Layman and Fagan family Christmas tree legacies, they were much different from each other as I saw it. I imagine both our Dads earned about the same money in jobs involving mostly manual labor and neither of our Moms worked outside the home. In contrast though, my childhood home included six children (a seventh, my sister Norma Jean, married and left home less than nine months after my birth) and Mary Beth had only her brother Lenny at home; therefore, money was a little tighter for the Laymans. We usually made do with a tall narrow cedar tree; sometimes cut for free from a friend\u2019s or family farm, but always the cheapest choice. Also, my Dad liked the way they smelled. The Fagan\u2019s relied upon bull or white pines, usually from the property of friends or family; sometimes from down around Mary Beth\u2019s Mom Paulita\u2019s hometown of Hillsville.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cAs far as outside was concerned, we made do with a string of those giant-bulb colored lights around our front porch,\u201d Layman said. \u201cWhile the Fagans had the same some years, they added a large angel doll in the front entryway of their Northwest Roanoke home that seemed to float before the shiny blue foil covering the entryway\u2019s inner door. At her prior home in Garden City, they placed a large hand-painted Santa and a pair of handmade, over-sized candles on the porch. Again, at the NW home, on rare occasions, were inner-lit carolers, snowmen or Santa in his sleigh or such \u2013 sometimes on a rooftop, to usher in the Holiday Season. To top it all off was a hand-painted sign on the garage stating, \u2018Merry Christmas from Our Home to Yours.\u2019<\/p>\n<p>\u201cEither way, Christmas has always been very special to both our families, long before we met and married, and we continue as a family to hold it dear in our hearts as well. We hope that in these challenging days that this season brings all of us some special comfort.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Judy Kelley says she is \u201cvery sentimental\u201d and has always loved Christmas. She has been collecting Christmas ornaments and memorabilia her entire life. She lovingly decorates each and every room of her house for Christmas with a variety of trees of different sizes, and most with a story behind them.<\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_43913" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-43913" style="width: 722px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="wp-image-43913 size-large" src="https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2020\/12\/Christmas-trees-and-traditions-Judy-Kelley-vintage-red-tree-722x1024.jpg" alt="" width="722" height="1024" srcset="https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2020\/12\/Christmas-trees-and-traditions-Judy-Kelley-vintage-red-tree-722x1024.jpg 722w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2020\/12\/Christmas-trees-and-traditions-Judy-Kelley-vintage-red-tree-211x300.jpg 211w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2020\/12\/Christmas-trees-and-traditions-Judy-Kelley-vintage-red-tree-768x1090.jpg 768w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2020\/12\/Christmas-trees-and-traditions-Judy-Kelley-vintage-red-tree-1082x1536.jpg 1082w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2020\/12\/Christmas-trees-and-traditions-Judy-Kelley-vintage-red-tree-1443x2048.jpg 1443w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2020\/12\/Christmas-trees-and-traditions-Judy-Kelley-vintage-red-tree-600x852.jpg 600w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2020\/12\/Christmas-trees-and-traditions-Judy-Kelley-vintage-red-tree-scaled.jpg 1804w" sizes="(max-width: 722px) 100vw, 722px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-43913" class="wp-caption-text">One of Judy and Hooty Kelley\u2019s many trees\u2013their vintage ornament tree.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>Her living room features a traditional tree with antique red balls and many ornaments made by her and her children through the years, and many Hallmark ornaments bought from Bootie Chewning\u2019s Hallmark store in Vinton. It also has a bell she and her husband, Hooty \u2013 now married for 58 years \u2013 received as a wedding gift. There is an antique clip-on Christmas candle, the type that was burned briefly and very carefully on Christmas morning. There\u2019s a tree decorated entirely in purple.<\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_43915" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-43915" style="width: 591px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="wp-image-43915 size-large" src="https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2020\/12\/Christmas-trees-and-traditions-Judy-Kelley-purple-tree-591x1024.jpg" alt="" width="591" height="1024" srcset="https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2020\/12\/Christmas-trees-and-traditions-Judy-Kelley-purple-tree-591x1024.jpg 591w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2020\/12\/Christmas-trees-and-traditions-Judy-Kelley-purple-tree-173x300.jpg 173w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2020\/12\/Christmas-trees-and-traditions-Judy-Kelley-purple-tree-768x1331.jpg 768w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2020\/12\/Christmas-trees-and-traditions-Judy-Kelley-purple-tree-886x1536.jpg 886w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2020\/12\/Christmas-trees-and-traditions-Judy-Kelley-purple-tree-1182x2048.jpg 1182w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2020\/12\/Christmas-trees-and-traditions-Judy-Kelley-purple-tree-600x1040.jpg 600w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2020\/12\/Christmas-trees-and-traditions-Judy-Kelley-purple-tree-scaled.jpg 1477w" sizes="(max-width: 591px) 100vw, 591px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-43915" class="wp-caption-text">The Kelley\u2019s purple tree.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>\u201cI have a large snowman tree in my sunroom and small ones throughout the house. I decorate like the Hallmark movies. I\u2019ve always loved to decorate, so I have a little something in every room.\u201d<\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_43914" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-43914" style="width: 538px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="wp-image-43914 size-large" src="https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2020\/12\/Christmas-trees-and-traditions-Judy-Kelley-snowman-tree-538x1024.jpg" alt="" width="538" height="1024" srcset="https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2020\/12\/Christmas-trees-and-traditions-Judy-Kelley-snowman-tree-538x1024.jpg 538w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2020\/12\/Christmas-trees-and-traditions-Judy-Kelley-snowman-tree-158x300.jpg 158w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2020\/12\/Christmas-trees-and-traditions-Judy-Kelley-snowman-tree-768x1461.jpg 768w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2020\/12\/Christmas-trees-and-traditions-Judy-Kelley-snowman-tree-807x1536.jpg 807w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2020\/12\/Christmas-trees-and-traditions-Judy-Kelley-snowman-tree-1077x2048.jpg 1077w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2020\/12\/Christmas-trees-and-traditions-Judy-Kelley-snowman-tree-600x1141.jpg 600w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2020\/12\/Christmas-trees-and-traditions-Judy-Kelley-snowman-tree-scaled.jpg 1346w" sizes="(max-width: 538px) 100vw, 538px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-43914" class="wp-caption-text">Judy Kelley\u2019s snowman tree in her sunroom. This one stays up until February.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>Kelley has Christmas collections of Nativity scenes, snowmen, homemade cinnamon-scented gingerbread ornaments, ceramic Christmas trees, Santa toys, Christmas pins, lighted Christmas paintings, and vintage children\u2019s Christmas story books and special Christmas cards.<\/p>\n<p>She says it takes her a couple of weeks to put up the Christmas decorations, but not as long to take them down. The snowman tree will remain up until February.<\/p>\n<p>Kelley says that when she was a child, \u201cMy brothers and I had to find the biggest sock we could find for our stockings. We would pin them on a chair or couch. We always got an orange and candy in them.\u00a0 We always cut a cedar tree for\u00a0our tree. Dad would buy lots of greenery on the market and bring it home on the bus, and Mom would make a wreath with a coat hanger. We usually got pj\u2019s, clothes, and maybe one toy.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_43916" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-43916" style="width: 1024px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="wp-image-43916 size-large" src="https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2020\/12\/Christmas-trees-and-traditions-Judy-Kelley-homemade-ornament-1024x861.jpg" alt="" width="1024" height="861" srcset="https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2020\/12\/Christmas-trees-and-traditions-Judy-Kelley-homemade-ornament-1024x861.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2020\/12\/Christmas-trees-and-traditions-Judy-Kelley-homemade-ornament-300x252.jpg 300w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2020\/12\/Christmas-trees-and-traditions-Judy-Kelley-homemade-ornament-768x646.jpg 768w, 