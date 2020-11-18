Pam Dudding Contributing writer

Christmas is a happy holiday to celebrate and Craig County has always planned their annual parade on the first Saturday of December. This year will be no different.

Everyone is invited to make this year’s parade one of the best in many years.

COVID-19 has prevented a lot of events and social gatherings this year, but the Christmas Parade is still scheduled for Saturday, December 5, at 6 p.m. as approved by the Craig County Board.

Citizens are encouraged to enter themselves, vehicles, pets, groups or floats.

Antique vehicles, today’s jacked up trucks, the Craig County Mud Mafia, the derby drivers, Lawnmower derby kids and even the Power Wheels tikes are welcome to bring their rides and enjoy the evening.

They are hoping that churches and groups will be able to enter floats this year as well.

There is no registration, however, they ask that everyone arrive at the Craig County Fairgrounds before 5:30 p.m. so they can complete the line-up.

Of course, Jolly ole’ Santa will be riding in the fire truck for all the kids to see.

Santa, unfortunately, will not be able to stay for kids to give him their wishes this year, but there will be bags of candy for every child at the courthouse.

This year’s team members, Kathy Jones (540) 864-5010, Angie Guthrie (540) 864-6688 and Diane Givens (540) 580-3745, are available for questions.

Let’s kick off a beautiful Christmas season with a great parade.