Pam Dudding

Contributing writer

During this special holiday season, cash can be a little tight. Aware of this, two local businesses are doing their part to make a difference.

The Gopher Market and IGA Express Exxon are giving away cash for Christmas which will fill a few people’s stockings this year.

For every $20 a customer spends at either business, they will be entered to win $50 and $100 gift cards. People need to remember to take their receipt and write their name and contact phone number on the back of it to be drawn. The drawings will be held weekly through Christmas.

There is no limit on entering and there are no exclusions.

The purchases can be inside their stores, outside or a combination of both.

Mike Carper came up with this idea when he had the Mick-or-Mack store and it proved to be fun for everyone.

There will be two winners per week at each store through Christmas.

“We love our customers at IGA Express Exxon Mobile and Gopher Market and this is just another way we can give back to our customers for their loyalty throughout the year,” Mike and Richard Carper shared. “Winners will be drawn every Friday and posted at the stores and on Facebook.”

They added a jolly, “We wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”