According to the Virginia Lottery News, someone in Christiansburg is a new millionaire.

The night drawings on Tuesday, Nov. 17, resulted in a big win for some local resident when a Mega Millions ticket bought in Christiansburg won $1 million. Now the million-dollar question is: Who has that winning ticket?

The Mega Millions ticket was bought at Triangle Market, located at 3631 Radford Road in Christiansburg. It matched the first five winning numbers and missed only the Mega Ball number. That won Mega Millions’ second prize of $1 million. The winning numbers for Tuesday’s drawing were 8-13-35-46-68, and the Mega Ball number was 16.

The person with the winning ticket has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the million dollars. The Virginia Lottery advises that before doing anything else, the winner should immediately sign the back of the ticket to establish ownership. Then to claim the prize, the winner should contact the Virginia Lottery.

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday nights at 11:00. Drawings are streamed live at www.valottery.com. The odds of winning the $1,000,000 prize in Mega Millions are 1 in 12,607,306.

The Virginia Lottery was authorized by Virginia voters in a successful 1987 referendum. The lottery generates more than $1.6 million per day for Virginia’s K-12 public schools. In the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020, lottery customers helped generate more than $595 million dollars in funding for public education.