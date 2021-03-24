<div><p><img class="alignright wp-image-50875 size-full" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/03\/Childrens.jpg" alt="" width="551" height="311" srcset="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/03\/Childrens.jpg 551w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/03\/Childrens-300x169.jpg 300w" sizes="(max-width: 551px) 100vw, 551px"><a href="https:\/\/www.wakehealth.edu\/">Wake Forest Baptist Health<\/a>\u00a0has announced plans to build a children\u2019s outpatient center, representing at least a $30 million investment in the Triad. This project is the next step in a series of significant investments in the Triad as a result of Wake Forest Baptist\u2019s strategic combination with Atrium Health.<\/p>\n<p>The center\u00a0\u2013 which will feature a bright, modern and inviting theme with easy access for patients and families \u2013 is expected to be a 45,000- to 50,000-square-foot multi-level building. A full range of comprehensive pediatric clinics and services will be offered, including more than a dozen specialties and subspecialties, along with imaging, on-site lab and pharmacy services.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cWe are delighted to extend our tradition of providing high-quality, convenient care to families in this new, state-of-the-art facility, specifically designed for children,\u201d said\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.wakehealth.edu\/About-Us\/Leadership\/Starbuck">Alisa Starbuck, D.N.P.<\/a>, president of\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.wakehealth.edu\/Locations\/Hospitals\/Brenner-Childrens">Brenner Children\u2019s Hospital<\/a>\u00a0and vice president of women\u2019s and children\u2019s services at Wake Forest Baptist Health. \u201cThis will be the region\u2019s only outpatient center of its kind, dedicated entirely to children \u2013 from infants to teens \u2013 and will ensure we continue to meet the needs of families who trust us with their care.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cWe are so fortunate to have a strong and supportive community and we look forward to partnering together to ensure that the very best and most needed services will be provided.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>The center\u2019s\u00a0pediatric providers and services will be directly connected to resources at Brenner Children\u2019s Hospital, the only children\u2019s hospital in the Triad and western North Carolina.<\/p>\n<p>Families and leaders across the community, along with the pediatric experts at Brenner Children\u2019s, will be involved throughout the planning and design process. While a specific location in the Triad has not yet been identified, convenient access for families is a top priority in selecting a site.<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>