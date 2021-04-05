Facebook data on more than 500M accounts found online
NEW YORK (AP) — Details from more than 500 million Facebook users have been found available on a website for...
NEW YORK (AP) — Details from more than 500 million Facebook users have been found available on a website for...
By MARK SCOLFORO Associated Press HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Vaccine passports being developed to verify COVID-19 immunization status and allow...
By MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — The latest deadly breach of the Capitol's perimeter could delay the...
By NICOLE WINFIELD Associated Press ROME (AP) — Pope Francis urged his coronavirus-weary flock to not lose hope even through...
By BILL BARROW Associated Press ATLANTA (AP) — Liberal activists are stepping up calls for corporate America to denounce Republican...
By ACACIA CORONADO Associated Press/Report for America AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Just past the gate at an entrance to the...