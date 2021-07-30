<div><p><b>Steger, IL<\/b><span style="font-weight: 400">-Charles Lee Smith, 82, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, July 25, 2021.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">He was born on Dec. 15, 1938, in Alderson, a son of the late Leslie E. Smith and Ruby E. (Grimmett) Smith.\u00a0\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">After graduating from Alderson High School, Charles went on to proudly serve his county in the United States Army. He was employed at The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, where he served as a lineman with 44 years of service.\u00a0 He will be remembered for his love of gardening, old radio programs, his knowledge of history, and enjoying his retirement, but most of all, the love for his neighbors, friends, and spending time with family.\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his brothers, James\u00a0 Smith and Aaron Smith; and his brother-in-law, James Pritchard.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">He is survived by his son, Scott Chuck Smith and wife Mechele of Crete, Illinois; his grandchildren, Alexander Smith and Nikolai Smith, both of Crete, IL; his brother, John Smith, of Peterstown, WV; his sister, Mary Pritchard, of Elizabeth City, NC; and his sister-in-law, Emma Smith, of Pacific, MO; as well as several loving nieces and nephews.\u00a0\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Graveside services and burial will be held Tuesday, Aug. 3, at 2 p.m. at the Alderson Cemetery, with the Pastor Derek Hall officiating. Full military honors will be accorded by the U.S Army Reserve Camp Dawson. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Online condolences and memories may be shared with the Smith family at www.lobbanfh.com<\/span><\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>