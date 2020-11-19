Lewisburg-Charles B. Massey Jr., passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Peyton Hospice House.

Charles was born Aug. 14, 1941, to the late Relda Morgan Massey and late Charles B. Massey, Sr.

Charles was a retired Electrician and a member of the Mt. Zion Primitive Baptist Church.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Xerdie Masters Massey and a sister, Norma Massey Morgan.

Survivors include his children, Steve Massey and wife Debbie of Ronceverte, Vicky Moore and husband Jerry of Staunton, VA, Angel Moore and husband Mike of Ronceverte and April Allison and husband Rusty of Lebanon, OH; grandchildren, Krislyn Honaker and husband Jim of Ronceverte, Kourtney Miller and husband Creighton of Lewisburg, Erica Flower and husband Jason of Front Royal, VA, Jessica Rankin and husband Alex of Linden, VA, Josh Moore of Ronceverte, Meagan Moore of Ronceverte, and Mackenzie Allison and Emily Allison both of Lebanon, OH; great-grandchildren, Callie Honaker and Annabelle Honaker of Ronceverte, Emerson Miller and Watson Miller of Lewisburg, Rosalee Flower of Front Royal, VA, Evelyn Rankin and Gabbi Rankin of Linden, VA; sister, Mildred McCormick of Ronceverte; and special friend, Sue Kincaid of Summersville.

Due to the Covid-19 guidelines, the family will have a walk through visitation from 12 noon until 2 p.m. at Saturday, Nov. 21 at the Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Ronceverte. There will then be a 2:30 p.m. graveside service at the Massey-Pauley Cemetery.

Covid-19 guidelines will be enforced during this time!

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Greenbrier County Emergency Ambulance Service, 257 3rd Street, Lewisburg, WV 24901 or Peyton Hospice House, 1265 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV 24901.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Ronceverte is in charge of arrangements. Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com