Focus on 4-H for Apr. 14 Edition
Jacob VanNess and his father, Jason VanNess, who also serves as a coach for the Botetourt 4-H Shooting Education Club....
Jacob VanNess and his father, Jason VanNess, who also serves as a coach for the Botetourt 4-H Shooting Education Club....
The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Department work release inmates joined in to pick up roadside trash on Saturday’s Clean Valley...
The Brugh Family Wesley A. Brugh, Wealth Advisor The Conner Group 131 E. Lee Avenue | Vinton, Va....
Jon Lanford previously served as Alleghany County Administrator before re-joining Botetourt County. By Matt de Simone In July,...
Last Friday, the James River Drip opened in Buchanan. By Matt de Simone Last Friday, the James River Drip...
By Matt de Simone Last week, Botetourt Board of Supervisors representative Billy Martin provided another update to citizens...