<div><p class="western">The Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce and Botetourt County will hold the second annual State of the County Address at 7:30 a.m. on January 29. The address this year will be virtual and is free and open to the public.<\/p>\n<p class="western">\u201cThe BCCOC is pleased to host this second annual event, which provides a great opportunity for local residents to hear directly from our county officials. We are looking forward to the information that they will be sharing,\u201d said Keith Hartman, interim executive director of the<\/p>\n<p class="western">Chamber of Commerce.<\/p>\n<p class="western">County representatives will update the community on the county\u2019s accomplishments and plans for the future. The speakers for the event will include Chairman of the Board of Supervisors Billy Martin, County Administrator Gary Larrowe, School Board member Anna Weddle, and Superintendent of Schools Dr. Jonathan Russ.<\/p>\n<p class="western">\u201cI am thrilled that we are able to provide our second annual State of the County Address,\u201d said Martin. \u201c2020 has been an unprecedented year in many ways. I am proud of what we were able to accomplish and look forward to 2021 with hope.\u201d<\/p>\n<p class="western">Event sponsors include Botetourt County and Member One Federal Credit Union. To register for the event, visit the event page at the Chamber website at <a href="http:\/\/botetourtchamber.com\/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">botetourtchamber.com<\/a>.<\/p><\/div>