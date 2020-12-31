<div><p><img loading="lazy" width="300" height="196" class="size-full wp-image-12935 alignleft" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/spanish_1609241122-300x196-1.jpg" alt="">Latinos in Virginia Empowerment Center launched its 24\/7 Hotline in Spanish for victims of violence and injustice on Monday, January 4, 2021.<\/p>\n<p>The hotline, managed by bilingual and bicultural and trained advocates, will serve victims of violence who need help in Spanish, no matter where in Virginia they live. Through this initiative, Latinos in Virginia Empowerment Center strives to ensure that victims of violence who speak Spanish and seek emergency services do not hear the phrase, \u201cI\u2019m sorry, I don\u2019t speak Spanish\u201d often or have to wait days for someone who speaks Spanish to return their call.<\/p>\n<p>In this way, the organization seeks equity for Limited English Proficient victims of violence by delivering them the services and support that they need to be able to realize the same treatment and results, or comparable treatment and results, that English speaking victims are able to receive. While many similar projects exist in other parts of the country and have for many years, the Latinos in Virginia 24\/7 Hotline in Spanish is the first and only one of its kind for victims in Virginia that can guarantee services are always provided in Spanish by bilingual, bicultural, and trained advocates. Beginning Monday, January 4, 2021, those affected by violence that need services in Spanish man call (888) 969-1825, 24 hours a day, from any part of Virginia.<\/p>\n<p>All of Latinos in Virginia Empowerment Center\u2019s services are free and confidential. Latinos in Virginia Empowerment Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing free, culturally appropriate, and linguistically specific services and support to members of the Latino community who identify as victims of violence, with an emphasis in serving those who are limited English proficient, with the goal of helping them stabilize their life after being victimized. Our model seeks to empower members of the Hispanic community to be a part of this change. Our services include advocacy, case management, support groups, shelter placement, developing safety plans, and more. All services are free and confidential.<\/p>\n<p>Learn more about Latinos in Virginia Empowerment Center by visiting our website www.latinosenvirginia.org or our Facebook page www.facebook.com\/Latinos.En.Va., by calling our office at (804) 658-3341, or by sending an email to hola@latinosenvirginia.org.<\/p><\/div>