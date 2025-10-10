By Laura Dean Bennett, The Pocahontas Times

HUNTERSVILLE, W.Va. — Last weekend, Huntersville once again welcomed hundreds of visitors to its annual festival – Huntersville Traditions Days – dedicated to the history of Pocahontas County’s first county seat.

The event is sponsored by a group of volunteers comprised of Pocahontas County residents and history buffs led by Tim Wade.

With the support of countless friends, neighbors, area businesses and state and county grants, HHT has worked tirelessly to restore Huntersville’s historic sites, which are open for tours during the festival.

HTD guests are treated to a glimpse of 18th and 19th century Appalachian life, and informed by knowledgeable demonstrators, reenactors and volunteers.

The day before the festival, Pocahontas County school students are hosted by HHT at one of two “Education Days” held during each school year. The sophomores toured the historic sites and met many festival demonstrators, historical reenactors and educators.

Huntersville – well known as hunting territory to Native American tribes – was part of the western wilderness frontier of Virginia. It was scouted by Virginia militia which protected area frontier forts in the 1700s before the American Revolution.

Read more: https://pocahontastimes.com/celebrating-local-history-it-takes-a-village/