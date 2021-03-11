<div><p><strong>By Allen Hamrick<\/strong><\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_29044" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-29044" style="width: 300px" class="wp-caption alignleft"><img class="size-medium wp-image-29044" src="https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic1-44-300x214.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="214" srcset="https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic1-44-300x214.jpg 300w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic1-44-1024x731.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic1-44-768x549.jpg 768w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic1-44-1536x1097.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic1-44-600x429.jpg 600w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic1-44-120x86.jpg 120w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic1-44-350x250.jpg 350w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic1-44-750x536.jpg 750w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic1-44-1140x814.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic1-44.jpg 1750w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-29044" class="wp-caption-text">Riley Perkins gets his first win of the night. Allen Hamrick photo.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>The Panther wrestling team started their 2019-2020 season on Wednesday and Saturday this past week.\u00a0 Due to the new speed season, only four teams are wrestling per match, so the wrestling will be fast and furious.\u00a0 The Panthers have a full team this year with some boys being able to wrestle exhibition matches but not score points if they win due to not having enough practices in. However, this week will be different as all the wrestlers will be able to contribute to the success of the team.\u00a0 They were at Fairmont East on Wednesday evening and up against Fairmont Senior right out of the chute.\u00a0 When the smoke cleared, Fairmont Senior came out on top by just four points with the final being 36-40.\u00a0 The Panthers came back and beat Fairmont East but lost to Lewis County in a tough matchup.<\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_29045" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-29045" style="width: 300px" class="wp-caption alignright"><img class="size-medium wp-image-29045" src="https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic2-44-300x214.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="214" srcset="https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic2-44-300x214.jpg 300w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic2-44-1024x731.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic2-44-768x549.jpg 768w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic2-44-1536x1097.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic2-44-600x429.jpg 600w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic2-44-120x86.jpg 120w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic2-44-350x250.jpg 350w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic2-44-750x536.jpg 750w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic2-44-1140x814.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic2-44.jpg 1750w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-29045" class="wp-caption-text">Noah Casto doing what he does best\u2026mauling. Allen Hamrick photo.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>The wrestlers travelled to Parkersburg on Saturday, went up against Roane County and beat them, lost to Parkersburg by nine points and also lost to Wirt by 10 points.\u00a0 These losses are just by the narrow margin of only a couple of matches.\u00a0 Once all the wrestlers are able to get their points counted, these losses will turn to wins.\u00a0 The Panthers have filled more weight classes this year and have a better chance of getting the Panther wrestling dynasty back to a feared team.\u00a0 This Panther team could possibly send many wrestlers to the big dance at the state level as long as they stay healthy and keep the fire kindled to kick the butt of anybody who has the nerve to come up against them.\u00a0\u00a0 With some boys, this is their first year wrestling, and they will learn as they go.\u00a0 Panther wrestling will be at Nicholas on Tuesday evening and at home on Saturday with wrestling starting at 11 AM.\u00a0 If you get a chance, come out and support the team. Go Panthers!<\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_29047" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-29047" style="width: 300px" class="wp-caption alignright"><img class="size-medium wp-image-29047" src="https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/front-page-lead-in-pic-40-300x214.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="214" srcset="https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/front-page-lead-in-pic-40-300x214.jpg 300w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/front-page-lead-in-pic-40-1024x731.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/front-page-lead-in-pic-40-768x549.jpg 768w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/front-page-lead-in-pic-40-1536x1097.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/front-page-lead-in-pic-40-2048x1463.jpg 2048w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/front-page-lead-in-pic-40-600x429.jpg 600w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/front-page-lead-in-pic-40-120x86.jpg 120w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/front-page-lead-in-pic-40-350x250.jpg 350w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/front-page-lead-in-pic-40-750x536.jpg 750w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/front-page-lead-in-pic-40-1140x814.jpg 1140w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-29047" class="wp-caption-text">Gene Sams racking up the wins. Allen Hamrick photo.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<figure id="attachment_29046" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-29046" style="width: 300px" class="wp-caption alignleft"><img class="size-medium wp-image-29046" src="https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic3-38-300x214.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="214" srcset="https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic3-38-300x214.jpg 300w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic3-38-1024x731.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic3-38-768x549.jpg 768w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic3-38-1536x1097.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic3-38-600x429.jpg 600w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic3-38-120x86.jpg 120w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic3-38-350x250.jpg 350w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic3-38-750x536.jpg 750w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic3-38-1140x814.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic3-38.jpg 1750w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-29046" class="wp-caption-text">Colton Casto racks up his first win. Allen Hamrick photo.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>