Virginia (2-4, 0-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) at Georgia Tech (3-3, 2-1), 7:30 p.m. EDT, Thursday (ESPN)

Line: Georgia Tech by 3 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Tied 21-21-1. Virginia has won two straight.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

In a matchup of the two lowest-scoring teams in the ACC, Virginia is trying to avoid a 0-4 league start for the first time since 2013. The Cavaliers have lost five straight on the road and are visitors for the third time in their last four games. Georgia Tech has won two straight and will try to move above .500 at the latest point in any season since 2018. The Yellow Jackets have consecutive victories for the first time since they won their final four ACC games in 2018. That was also the last time they were above .500 more than one game into a season. Georgia Tech has won five in a row at home in the series.

KEY MATCHUP

QB Brennan Armstrong vs. Georgia Tech secondary. Armstrong finished second nationally last year with 404.5 yards passing per game, but he has the ACC’s lowest passer rating and is the league leader with seven interceptions. He ranks 68th in passing nationally, but a lot of the problems on offense stem from a rushing game that’s averaging less than 4 yards per carry. The Yellow Jackets have five members of the secondary with at least one interception — Jaylon King, KJ Wallace, LaMiles Brooks, Derrik Allen and Myles Sims. DE Keion White is tied for fifth in the ACC with four sacks.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Virginia: WR Keytaon Thompson has led the team in receiving for five straight games. He has caught at least five passes in 10 of his last 12 games. He ranks third in the ACC with 200 yards after a catch. Over the course of his six-year college career that started at Mississippi State as a quarterback in 2017, Thompson has accumulated over 1,000 yards rushing, 1,000 receiving and 750 yards passing.

Georgia Tech: LB Ayinde Eley is the first FBS player since at least 2000 with as many as 65 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 3 1/2 sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries through his team’s first six games of the season. LB Charlie Thomas is the only FBS player this season, and one of only four FBS players since 2000, with as many as 45 tackles, 4 1/2 tackles for loss, a sack, two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery through his team’s first six games.

FACTS & FIGURES

Both teams are coming off a bye week. … Armstrong needs one touchdown to move past Matt Schaub and become the school’s career leader in TD passes. … WR Lavel Davis Jr. ranks second in the ACC with 20.9 yards per catch. … Since 2000, WR Dontayvion Wicks has the most plays of at least 20 yards than any Virginia receiver with 32. … Virginia’s defense has recovered 11 fumbles, second most in the ACC. … Virginia had a season-low six yards rushing on 25 attempts in its last game, a 34-17 loss at Louisville. It marked the lowest rushing output since 2017 when it rushed for 5 yards against Virginia Tech. … RB Perris Jones averages 5 yards per carry and leads the team with 320 yards rushing. … LB Nick Jackson is on pace for his third consecutive season with 100 tackles. He has 62. … LB Chico Bennett Jr., a transfer from Georgia Tech, leads the Cavs with four sacks. … Jackets QB Jeff Sims is questionable with a right leg injury. … Sims’ 291 yards rushing are second on the team. … If he can’t play, Zach Gibson, a transfer from Akron, will start. … RB Hassan Hall, a Louisville transfer, leads the team with 330 yards rushing. He has yet to score. … The Jackets’ defense ranks third in the ACC tackles for loss, second in takeaways, fourth in fumbles recovered, third in interceptions and sixth in sacks. … WR Nate McCollum leads Georgia Tech in receptions (29) and receiving yards (283).

