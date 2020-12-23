Cathy Lynn Ward Samples, 67, of Procious, entered into rest on December 16, 2020.

She was born on October 4, 1953 to John J. and Evalene Mae (Friend) Ward.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Loretta Jean, brother-in-law Andy, and two infant babies.

Cathy is survived by her husband of 48 years, Lonnie “Junior” Samples, and her son, Jason. She was a grandmother and mother for 11 years to Jason “JB,” Jesse, and John. She is also survived by her brothers, John “Shag” Ward (Ruth), Steve Ward (Reese), and Roger “Red” Ward, sister Joyce Butcher (Sonny), and a host of nieces and nephews.

Cathy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who loved endlessly. She enjoyed spending her free time with her family and friends, riding her Harley, and vacationing at the beach with her family. Cathy was a hairdresser for the past 40 years and spent the last 20 plus years at the Hair Crew. Her co-workers at the Hair Crew were like her family.

The family would like to give thanks to everyone who helped out and the generosity shown to our family. A special thanks goes to her niece Lisa Murphy, brother Shag and Ruth, Lindy, Mike, and Gracie Carper, Clay County Mud Runners and Vicki Ramsey, and the Hospice nurses.

A graveside service was held Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Ward Cemetery, Ivydale with Minister John Osborne officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please make a donation to Hospice.