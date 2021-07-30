<div><img width="150" height="150" src="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/Carnegie-Halls-Ivy-Terrace-Concert-Series-Continues-with-Deni-Bonet-150x150.jpg" class="attachment-thumbnail size-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/Carnegie-Halls-Ivy-Terrace-Concert-Series-Continues-with-Deni-Bonet-150x150.jpg 150w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/Carnegie-Halls-Ivy-Terrace-Concert-Series-Continues-with-Deni-Bonet-300x300.jpg 300w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/Carnegie-Halls-Ivy-Terrace-Concert-Series-Continues-with-Deni-Bonet-768x768.jpg 768w, 1080px"><\/a>New York City-based pop\/rock singer\/songwriter and classically trained violinist Deni Bonet will take the terrace for Carnegie Hall\u2019s upcoming Ivy Terrace Concert on Thursday, Aug. 5, at 7 p.m.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The concert will take place outside on Carnegie Hall\u2019s Ivy Terrace as attendees watch from the expansive lawn in front of New River Community and Technical College. Concert-goers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket and pack a picnic to enjoy live music. All Ivy Terrace concerts are free, open to the public, and alcohol free.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Deni Bonet is a pop\/rock singer\/songwriter and classically trained violinist who has recorded and performed with R.E.M., Sarah McLachlan, Cyndi Lauper, Scissor Sisters, and Warren Zevon among many others.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">She was an original member of the cast of the nationally syndicated NPR radio show \u201cMountain Stage;\u201d singing and performing in her own right and accompanying guests on the show.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Deni left the show to pursue a solo career, with a mission to prove that there is more to the violin than concertos and hoedowns. She has performed at Carnegie Hall, the United Nations, Lilith Fair and the White House for President Obama, the First Lady and Vice-President Biden.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Deni Bonet has become an in-demand act, headlining various festivals, performing arts centers, clubs, colleges and international venues. Her music has been featured on HBO, NBC, American Airlines, several film and modern dance projects, and has been described by the Wall Street Journal as like \u201cSheryl Crow meets the B-52\u2019s.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The remaining Ivy Terrace schedule isAndrew Adkins (singer\/songwriter) on Aug. 12, Steel Pterodactyl (original eclectic\/dance) on Aug. 26, Seldom Free (original groove\/rock) on Sept. 9, and Jack Grace Band (original alt-country) on Sept. 23. The final outdoor concert will be Oct. 7 \u2013 artist to be announced.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">So mark your calendars and get excited about this summer in Lewisburg. The 2021 Carnegie Hall Ivy Terrace Concert Series is a \u201cmust do\u201d for visitors and locals alike and is sponsored by City National Bank. For more information, please visit www.carnegiehallwv.org or call 304-645-7917.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p><b>Deni Bonet<\/b><\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>