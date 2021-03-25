<div><p>As part of its commitment to lifelong learning, Carnegie Hall offers a series of classes and workshops to enlighten and inspire learners of all ages. The list of Spring 2020 Classes and Workshops continues to grow as Carnegie Hall announces four new classes: Weaving an Antique Potato Masher; Jewelry Making with Semi-Precious Stones; Beginning Watercolor for Adults; and Wine Glass painting.<\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_61421" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-61421" style="width: 948px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class=" wp-image-61421" src="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/03\/Carnegie-Hall-adds-more-spring-classes-and-workshops-scaled.jpg" alt="" width="948" height="369" srcset="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/03\/Carnegie-Hall-adds-more-spring-classes-and-workshops-scaled.jpg 1920w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/03\/Carnegie-Hall-adds-more-spring-classes-and-workshops-300x117.jpg 300w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/03\/Carnegie-Hall-adds-more-spring-classes-and-workshops-768x299.jpg 768w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/03\/Carnegie-Hall-adds-more-spring-classes-and-workshops-1024x398.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/03\/Carnegie-Hall-adds-more-spring-classes-and-workshops-1536x598.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/03\/Carnegie-Hall-adds-more-spring-classes-and-workshops-2048x797.jpg 2048w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/03\/Carnegie-Hall-adds-more-spring-classes-and-workshops-600x233.jpg 600w" sizes="(max-width: 948px) 100vw, 948px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-61421" class="wp-caption-text">An antique potato masher; a necklace with semi-precious stones; a Mimi DeOlloqui watercolor painting<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>Teri Hartford teaches students how to make an Antique Potato Masher on Saturday, Apr. 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This fun basket class is great for beginners. The potato masher basket uses a provided antique wooden potato masher as a handle. Students learn how to weave a basket using an over and under technique to create either an oval or square basket shape. A natural walnut stain is available for those who want an aged antique look. No experience necessary. Registration is $66 ($60 for members) and all materials are included.\u00a0 Students must be 16-years-old or older.<\/p>\n<p>Mimi DeOlloqui is teaching the other three classes. Jewelry Making with Semi-Precious Stones is on Wednesdays, Apr. 14 and Apr. 21 from 3 to 5 p.m.\u00a0 In this class, students learn how to create a beautiful necklace with their choice of pearls and semi-precious stones and finish it off with silver clasps. Students need to bring the following items to class: Beadalon Bead Board (8.75 x 12.25 inches), and a Jewelry Tool Kit (including needle nose pliers and side cutters). The instructor will provide beads, wire, and finishing pieces. Students must be 18-years-old or older and the maximum class size is 10. Registration is 60 ($54 for members).\u00a0 Beginners are welcome.<\/p>\n<p>On Wednesdays, Apr. 14 and Apr. 21 from 3 to 5 p.m., DeOlloqui teaches Beginning Watercolor for Adults. Students learn how to create different colors using the three primary colors and several different methods of painting using watercolors. The classes start with still life in the first studio and then landscape in the second. Students need to bring the following items to class: a watercolor paint set (preferably a Winsor & Newton Cotman dry block set), a #12 synthetic round brush that comes to a nice sharp tip when wet, and Arches #140 pound or above cold-pressed watercolor paper that measures 8\u201d x 10.\u201d The Arches paper, paintbrush, and Winsor & Newton paints are available for purchase online. Please order early given the current lag time with shipping. Students must be 18-years-old or older and the maximum class size is 10. Registration is 60 ($54 for members). Beginners welcome.<\/p>\n<p>Wine Glass Painting will be on Friday, Apr. 16 from 3 to 5 p.m. Sign up with a friend for a fun Friday afternoon of learning how to decorate a wine glasses by painting with glossy enamel paint. Students create a unique gift or signature piece. All materials, including the wine glass and the paint, are provided. Students must be 18-years-old or older and the maximum class size is 10. Registration is 60 ($54 for members).No experience is necessary.<\/p>\n<p>All of these classes are small and in-person. Participants are socially distanced and required to wear masks in the Hall.<\/p>\n<p>Ongoing Classes & Workshops are as follows:<\/p>\n<p>Harp for Beginners \u2013 Section 1: Thursdays, Apr. 1, 8, 15, or 22 and Section 2: Thursdays, May 6, 13, 20, and 27<\/p>\n<p>Clay for Kids \u2013 Saturdays, Apr. 3, 10, and 17<\/p>\n<p>Clay for Teens \u2013 Saturdays, Apr. 3, 10, and 17<\/p>\n<p>Open Studio Stained Glass \u2013 Section 1: Mondays, Apr. 5, 12, 19, and 26 and Section 2: Mondays, May 3, 10, 17, and 24<\/p>\n<p>Come Out of Hibernation and Paint \u2013 Friday, Apr. 9<\/p>\n<p>Weave an Antique Potato Masher Basket \u2013 Saturday, Apr. 10<\/p>\n<p>Beginning Watercolor for Adults \u2013 Wednesdays, Apr. 14 and Apr. 21<\/p>\n<p>Weave a Stadium Basket \u2013 Thursday, Apr. 15<\/p>\n<p>Wine Glass Painting \u2013 Friday, Apr. 16<\/p>\n<p>Fashion Illustration \u2013 Saturday, Apr. 17<\/p>\n<p>Collage is for the Birds \u2013 Monday, Apr. 19 and Tuesday, Apr. 20<\/p>\n<p>Jewelry Making with Semi-precious Stones \u2013 Thursday, Apr. 22<\/p>\n<p>Weave a Bicycle Tote Basket \u2013 Saturday, Apr. 24<\/p>\n<p>Woolly Lambs \u2013 Saturday, April 24<\/p>\n<p>Wheel Throwing Clay for Adults \u2013 Thursdays, May 6, 13, and 20<\/p>\n<p>Reed Rabbits and Grass Mats \u2013 Saturday, May 8<\/p>\n<p>Rotating Galleries: Closed until further notice<\/p>\n<p>Old Stone Room Gallery \u2013 Closed until further notice<\/p>\n<p>Board Room Gallery \u2013 Online! \u201cWild\u201d by Misty Walkup<\/p>\n<p>Lobby Gallery- Closed until further notice<\/p>\n<p>Permanent Exhibits: Closed until further notice<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>