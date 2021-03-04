<div><p><span style="font-weight: 400"><img loading="lazy" width="214" height="300" class="alignright wp-image-17327 size-medium" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Carlisle-214x300.jpg" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Carlisle-214x300.jpg 214w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Carlisle-731x1024.jpg 731w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Carlisle-768x1075.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Carlisle-600x840.jpg 600w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Carlisle.jpg 1080w" sizes="(max-width: 214px) 100vw, 214px">Carlisle School announced that senior student Polina Pudun was selected as a finalist to compete for a Jefferson Scholarship from the University of Virginia in March.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Padun is an international student from Krasnodar, Russia, who has attended Carlisle since her sophomore year. She is the daughter of Audrey and Yana Padun of Krasnodar, Russia, and resides with her grandmother Luba Toubik of Martinsville.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">In her time at Carlisle, Padun has been actively involved in extracurricular activities such as Interact, CHILL (Communities Helping Improve Local Lives), and the production crew for our virtual Grandparents Day program this past fall. She has also participated in Carlisle\u2019s Mentoring program serving as a role model for younger students. In addition to being a Jefferson Scholar finalist, Padun has been accepted into Pace University, Suffolk University, and the University of Tampa.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The Jefferson Scholars Foundation has hosted the Jefferson Scholarship Program since 1980. If selected for the honor, the awardees receive funding intended to cover the entire cost of attendance for four years at the University of Virginia, plus coverage of supplemental enrichment experiences and a stipend. The total scholarship award is valued at more than $190,000.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">According to the Foundation\u2019s website, more than 2,000 candidates from 41 US states and 42 countries were nominated in 2019. Students are then placed into regional competitions, which determine 120 finalists to compete for the Scholarships. At the 2019-2020 event, 32 Scholarships were awarded out of the pool of 2,000 candidates.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Since the program began, Carlisle School has produced four Jefferson Scholars. They include Michelle Unterbrink- 2004, Manas Nigam- 2007, Anne Pryor Gravely- 2013, and Caleb Tisdale- 2017. An additional six students from Carlisle have been named finalists during that time. Padun will attend the finals for the Jefferson Scholar Competition in March, and we wish her the best of luck.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">According to Carlisle School\u2019s College Counselor, Susan Aaron, \u201cPolina Padun is one of the most exceptional students I have encountered in my teaching career. Traveling from Russia to live with a host family, Polina came to a small Southside Virginia town, Axton, to experience an American education with a severely limited English vocabulary. Additionally, she had to continue her education in Russia on-line in her sophomore year at Carlisle to finish her Russian schooling. Undeterred, Polina demonstrated diligence, independence, integrity, and determination in learning the language quickly to succeed in class and socially.\u201d She added, \u201cIn recent years, Polina\u2019s personality has blossomed as she began to thrive at Carlisle and develop her leadership qualities. Courageous and independent yet kind and considerate, Polina became an involved student in every aspect of Carlisle School.\u201d<\/span><\/p><\/div>