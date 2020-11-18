Carla Precious Hertzog, 79, of Davis, West Virginia & Rodeo, California, passed away on November 12, 2020 at West Virginia University, Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia.

The funeral services will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11:00am, at Hinkle-Fenner Funeral Home, 567 Thomas Ave., Davis, WV 26260. Visitation will be November 19, 2020 from 5 – 8 p.m. also at Hinkle-Fenner Funeral Home. Burial with follow the funeral at Davis Cemetery, Blackwater Falls Rd. Davis, WV 26260.

Carla was born in Kempton, MD on October 16, 1941, graduated from Allegany High School in Cumberland, MD. In California she graduated from the Northern California Peace Officers Academy earning a Police Women Certificate.

Carla retired as a Sr. Police Women for Albany Police Department in California after 28 1/2 years of service. In retirement, Carla shared her residency six months a year in California and six months in Davis, West Virginia. She enjoyed traveling on Cruise Ships & by RV, taking in the wonders of the world, documenting the sites with photos to share with others. The RV trips she enjoyed the most were coming home to West Virginia. She enjoyed its beauty, the color change of the leaves, its mountains, fellowship with her family, friends, the community, & late night games with conversation.

She was active in Tucker County Women’s Society, Black Water Ministerial Association & food pantry, a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Soroptimist International of the Americas, a volunteer delivering Meals on Wheels to the elderly, Women’s Police Officers Association(WPOA) in California, & enjoyed competing in Fire Arms Competitions, receiving 1st, 2nd & 3rd place awards. In 2013 Carla received a resolution from the City of Albany, California, thanking her for 20 years of service as a volunteer on the Albany Police & Fire Pension Board.

Carla is survived by daughters Pamela Sue Stickley, Beth Williamson, Melva Anima, son in law Ronald Anima. Grandchildren Ray Williamson Jr (Christy)(4), Joseph Williamson (Natalie)(3), Dawn Sosa(4), Mario Anima (Denise)(2), Melina Reich (Ryan)(2), Mercado Anima(3). Great Grandchildren Devin Williamson (Kelly), Maxim Williamson, Travis Williamson, Christopher Williamson, Korryn Williamson, Kemiah Williamson, Kyree Williamson, Yasmine Sosa, Emilio Sosa, Ihidio Sosa, Elijah Sosa, Amelie Anima, Henry Anima, Dylan Reich, Grayson Reich, Kiara Anima, Alix Anima, & Ty Anima.

Carla is preceded in death by husband, Melvin L. Hertzog, father, Stanley J. Ujcic, mother, Freda O. Bennett Ujcic , & brother, James W. Ujcic.