<div><p><span style="font-weight: 400">Effective Tuesday, Aug. 10, Carilion Clinic upgraded its hospital visitation restrictions to the yellow level for all Carilion hospitals.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The upgrade from the green level, the least restrictive, resulted from the hospitals\u2019 monitoring of the level of COVID-19 spread in the immediate community surrounding each hospital. When transitioning from green level to yellow level, the primary change is allowing one visitor per day for adults during an inpatient or Emergency Room stay (Previously, they were allowed two in most cases.). Other restrictions remain to keep staff, patients, and visitors safe.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The move to yellow level marks the first transition back to a more restrictive visitation policy since earlier this summer. Anyone who is sick may not visit patients in Carilion facilities. All visitors are required to wear a mask or face covering while in a facility. Shared spaces such as waiting areas and cafeterias remain closed.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cThis was a tough decision to make, but our top priority remains the safety of our patients, staff and visitors,\u201d said Charlotte Tyson, vice president of Hospital Operations. \u201cWe cannot stress enough the importance of our community doing their part by getting their COVID-19 vaccine and masking when indoors to help stop the spread of this deadly virus.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Carilion officials say they will continue to monitor the situation. Visitation guidelines for each of Carilion\u2019s facilities are assessed weekly to indicate if it is safe to allow visitation. Risk levels are determined by COVID-19 activity in the community and the availability of personal protective equipment and supplies.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The public is encouraged to visit vaccines.gov or vaccinate.virginia.gov to find vaccines near them. Visitors interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine while at Carilion can visit a Carilion retail pharmacy location. Calling ahead is preferred, but walk-ins are welcome.<\/span><\/p><\/div>