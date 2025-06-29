By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON — With a vote to proceed toward consideration of President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill as soon as Friday, the committee chaired by U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito released updated legislative text after the Senate parliamentarian objected to earlier provisions.

Meanwhile, pressure is mounting on Senate Republicans to ease up on proposed changes in the bill that some warn could see people lose Medicaid coverage and access to food, as well as harm rural hospitals.

Capito, the chairwoman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, released the committee’s updated legislative text Wednesday morning for the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, the budget reconciliation package supported by Trump to continue his 2017 tax cuts.

The committee text focuses on gutting provisions in the 2023 Inflation Reduction Act and clawing back some of those funds to help pay for the continued tax cuts.

Read more: https://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/local-news/2025/06/capito-releases-committee-updates-to-big-beautiful-bill-environmental-provisions/